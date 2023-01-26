Mindy Cohn Net Worth:

What is Mindy Cohn's Net Worth?

Mindy Cohn is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Mindy Cohn was not focused on a career in performance, when the star and producers of the show, "The Facts of Life", visited her high school to do some research. They subsequently cast her as Natalie Green, a role that made her star. She played the role, to much acclaim, from 1979 to 1988. After "The Facts of Life" ended, she went on to guest star on a number of shows, including "Charles in Charge" and "21 Jump Street". She began voicing the role of Velma Dinkley for the "Scooby Doo" franchise, and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2002 for her work on the animated series, "What's New Scooby Doo?". She continues to voice Velma in most "Scooby Doo" animated movies, video games and television projects. Cohn's other notable credits include the films "The Boy Who Could Fly," "Swing," and "Violet Tendencies."

Early Life and Education

Mindy Cohn was born on May 20, 1966 in Los Angeles, California to Jewish parents. She was educated at Westlake School as a youth. For her higher education, Cohn went to Loyola Marymount University, from which she earned a degree in cultural anthropology.

The Facts of Life

In the late 70s, while doing research for the upcoming television sitcom "The Facts of Life," actress Charlotte Rae discovered Cohn at Westlake School. Cohn ended up landing the part of Natalie Green, an impressionable girl at a private all-girls school in New York. Rae played the dormitory housemother, while the other main girls were played by Lisa Whelchel and Kim Fields. Nancy McKeon joined the cast in the second season. "The Facts of Life" was a major hit with audiences, running for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988. The series also spawned three television films: "The Facts of Life Goes to Paris," "The Facts of Life Down Under," and "The Facts of Life Reunion." The lattermost aired well after the series ended, in late 2001.

Further Television Career

During the final years of "The Facts of Life," Cohn made guest appearances on "21 Jump Street" and "Charles in Charge." Her next main role came in 1993, when she began playing Maureen Tucker on the sitcom "The Second Half." The show was ultimately short-lived, and was canceled after a single season in 1994. Following a break from acting, Cohn returned in 1999 with a guest appearance on the sitcom "Suddenly Susan." The same year, she ventured into voice-acting with a role in the animated series "The Kids from Room 402." Cohn continued voice-acting into the new millennium; in 2002, she began voicing Velma Dinkley in the animated series "What's New, Scooby-Doo?," which ran until 2006. Cohn later voiced Velma in "Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated" from 2010 to 2013.

Among her other notable television appearances, Cohn had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "The Help" in 2004. Later, in 2012, she had a recurring role on the teen drama series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Cohn has also been in episodes of "The Middle," "Bones," and "Fly," and in the television holiday movies "A Cinderella Christmas" and "You Light Up My Christmas." Elsewhere, she competed in the second celebrity edition of the reality television series "Worst Cooks in America," where she came in sixth place.

Film Career

Cohn made her feature film debut in the 1986 fantasy drama "The Boy Who Could Fly," playing next-door neighbor Geneva Goodman. She wasn't in another feature film until 2001's "Alone with a Stranger." Following that, Cohn was in "Under the Gun" and the romantic comedy "Swing." Most of her movies since 2004 have been direct-to-video releases in the "Scooby-Doo" animated franchise, in which she reprises her voice role as Velma from the television series. Cohn's final film in the franchise, "Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery," came out in 2015.

Cohn appeared in a handful of other films during her time as part of the "Scooby-Doo" franchise. In 2007, she was in the science-fiction comedy "Sex and Death 101," starring Simon Baker, Winona Ryder, and Julie Bowen. A few years later, Cohn had her first leading role, playing the titular character in the romantic comedy "Violet Tendencies," costarring Marcus Patrick. Her other feature film credits have included "You're Killing Me," "Hollywood Dirt," and "A Nice Girl Like You."

Video Games

Cohn's involvement with the "Scooby-Doo" franchise extends to video games. From 2002 to 2015, she voiced Velma in ten different games, including various "Scooby-Doo" platformers and the crossover game "Lego Dimensions."

Personal Life

Mindy Cohn has never been married, and details about her private life are scarce. However, she has been vocal in her support of the LGBTQ community and has stated that she is a proud fag hag.

Cohn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. Overcoming the disease, she was declared cancer-free in 2017. Due to her battle, she helped found the weSpark cancer support center.