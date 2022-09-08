Milly Alcock Net Worth:

What is Milly Alcock's Net Worth?

Milly Alcock is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Milly Alcock appeared on a number of Australian television series, including "Janet King," "A Place to Call Home," "Fighting Season," "Reckoning," and "Upright." In 2022, she became internationally recognized for her role as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the HBO fantasy series "House of the Dragon," a prequel to "Game of Thrones."

Early Life

Milly Alcock was born as Amelia May Alcock on April 11, 2000 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. As a teenager, she went to the Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in suburban Sydney, but dropped out due to her professional acting career.

Australian Television Career

Alcock began her television career in Australia, making her first appearance in 2014 as a teenager on the romantic dramedy series "Wonderland." She took a pair of presenting jobs following that, first on the program "B.F. Chefs" and then on the Disney Channel series "Hanging With." Alcock subsequently appeared in three episodes of the third season of "Janet King," and also appeared in the miniseries "High Life." In 2018, she played Emma Carvolth in four episodes of "A Place to Call Home"; additionally, Alcock was part of the main casts of the series "Fighting Season" and "Pine Gap."

Alcock had perhaps her biggest year yet on television in 2019. In addition to playing Sian Galese in four episodes of "Les Norton," she began the recurring role of Sam Serrato on the crime thriller series "Reckoning" and the main role of Meg on "Upright." On the latter show, she and Tim Minchin star as a couple of misfits who meet by chance in the middle of the Australian outback and establish an unlikely bond. For her performance, Alcock received an AACTA Award nomination for Best Comedy Performer, ultimately losing to her costar.

House of the Dragon

In August of 2022, Alcock came to international attention for her role on the HBO fantasy series "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to the popular "Game of Thrones." Both were created by author George R. R. Martin and based on the novels in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. On "House of the Dragon," Alcock plays the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragon-rider and the firstborn child of King Viserys and Aemma Arryn. As an adult, her character is played by actress Emma D'Arcy. Other main cast members include Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.