Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth:

What is Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth and Salary?

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame by playing one of the main characters on the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Early Life

Brown was born on February 19, 2004 in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain. She is the third of four total children born to parents Kelly and Robert Brown. When she was born, she did not hear well out of one ear and gradually lost all hearing in that ear over the next several years. When Brown was four, the family moved from Spain back to England and chose to settle in Bournemouth. A few years later, when Brown was eight, the family moved to Orlando, Florida.



Career

When Brown was nine, she made her acting debut as a guest star in the series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" on ABC where she portrayed the character of Young Alice. The following year, in 2014, she starred in the BBC American paranormal series "Intruders." She then made guest appearances on a number of popular shoes like CBS's "NCIS," ABC's "Modern Family," and ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

Brown's big break came in 2016 when she was cast to play Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series "Stranger Things." The show was a massive hit in the United States, as well as around the world. Brown's performance specifically received a great deal of praise from critics and at award shows. She earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category as well as the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, she won some ensemble awards with the rest of the cast of the show and the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. She also reprised her role of Eleven in the second season of "Stranger Things" and earned more award nominations.

Outside of "Stranger Things," Brown continued working on other projects. She starred in the music video for Sigma and Birdy's single entitled, "Find Me." She has also appeared in a number of commercials for Citigroup. In 2017, she made her modeling debut in a Calvin Klein campaign. She was shortly after signed by IMG Models and appeared in the summer of 2018 campaign for the Italian brand, Montcler.

In 2018, Brown caught her next major role when she was cast as the main character in the film adaptation of "The Enola Holmes Mysteries." She also worked as a producer on the project. She also lent her voice to Darren Aronofsky's virtual reality experience called, Spheres: Songs of Spacetime."

By mid-2018, Brown was included on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world, becoming the youngest person to be included on the list. Later that year, she was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, again being the youngest one ever named to this role. She was also ranked by "The Hollywood Reporter" as one of Hollywood's top thirty stars under the age of eighteen.

In 2019, Brown made her feature film debut in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." She then reprised the role in "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021. She also worked as an ambassador of UEFA's Together #WePlay Strong campaign. She also landed a role in the film adaptation of "The Thing About Jellyfish."

Brown ventured into new territory in 2019 by launching her own line of beauty products called "Florence by Mills," which were made widely available in Boots pharmacy stores throughout the United Kingdom.

The year 2020 marked a big year for her, as "Enola Holmes" was released. It was also announced that she would produce and star in "The Girls I've Been," a suspense film. She also began working on "Damsel," made for Netflix under the Spanish filmmaker, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Additionally, she was cast in "The Electric State," a film adaptation of the Simon Stalenhag graphic novel. In May of 2021, she announced that she would reprise her role of Enola Holmes for its sequel, "Enola Holmes 2."

Personal Life

Because she was thrust into the spotlight at a relatively young age, Brown attracted a lot of media attention, especially in regard to who she may or may not be dating. She was linked to a number of possible romantic interests, including fellow actor and co-star, Joseph Robinson, and TikTok star, Jacob Sartorius. It was also at one time believed that Brown was dating "Stranger Things" co-star, Noah Schnapp, due to pictures of the two of them together at various events that were posted on social media. In 2021, Brown posted a picture on social media that confirmed she was in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, the son of actor and rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Stranger Things Salary

For the first season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown's salary was $10,000 per episode, a total of $80,000 for the season. For the second season she was paid $30,000 per episode, $270,000 for the season. For the third season Millie earned a cast-leading $300,000 per episode. Season three had 8 episodes, meaning Millie earned around $2.7 million (before taxes and fees).

Enola Holmes Salary

In November 2019 it was revealed that Millie will earn $6.1 million to star in Enola Holmes, a film in the Sherlock Holmes universe. She serves as a producer on the movie which comes with a separate $500,000 payday. She could also earn an additional $800,000 in bonuses if the movie performs well and is guaranteed $7.5 million if there's a sequel.