Miko Hughes

Miko Hughes Net Worth

$500 Thousand
Last Updated: November 13, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Feb 22, 1986 (39 years old)
Birthplace:
Apple Valley
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 3 in (1.6 m)
Profession:
Voice Actor, Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Miko Hughes's Net Worth And Salary?
  2. Early Life
  3. Film And Television Career
  4. Later Work

What is Miko Hughes's net worth and salary?

Miko Hughes is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Miko Hughes broke through at just two years old with a haunting turn as Gage Creed in the Stephen King adaptation "Pet Sematary," a role that became an instant horror classic and put him on the radar of major filmmakers. Over the next decade, Hughes built an unusually substantial career for a young actor, shifting seamlessly between horror, comedy, drama, and big-budget blockbusters.

Audiences saw him hold his own opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Kindergarten Cop," deliver a chilling presence in Wes Craven's "New Nightmare," and bring depth to a supporting role in the Oscar-winning "Apollo 13." His ability to command the screen without relying on child-actor clichés made him a go-to performer during the era.

As he transitioned into adulthood, Hughes took on television work, independent films, and occasional studio projects, maintaining a steady acting career while also branching into directing and music. His early performances continue to enjoy a strong cult following, particularly among horror fans who regard him as one of the genre's most iconic child actors.

Early Life

Miko John Hughes was born on February 22, 1986, in Apple Valley, California. He grew up in a family with connections to the entertainment industry, which helped him enter professional acting at an exceptionally young age. By the time most children were learning to speak full sentences, Hughes was already appearing in commercials and preparing for his first major film role. His parents supported his early career, helping him navigate Hollywood while still maintaining a relatively grounded childhood away from set.

Miko Hughes

Toby Canham/Getty Images

Film and Television Career

Hughes made his feature debut in 1989 with "Pet Sematary," where his performance as Gage Creed earned acclaim and remains one of the most chilling child roles in modern horror. He followed with a comedic turn as the sharp-tongued Joseph in 1990's "Kindergarten Cop," delivering several of the film's most quoted lines, including, perhaps most famous of all: "Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina."

Through the mid-1990s he appeared in a string of high-profile projects, including "Jack the Bear," "The Air Up There," "Apollo 13," and Wes Craven's "New Nightmare," where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself.

In 1998, Hughes starred opposite Bruce Willis in the thriller "Mercury Rising," playing an autistic boy targeted by government agents. The film showcased his ability to anchor a dramatic storyline at age twelve. He also took on television roles, appearing in series such as "Baywatch," "Touched by an Angel," "The Pretender," and later the sci-fi drama "Roswell."

Later Work

As an adult, Hughes continued acting in independent films, horror projects, and genre fan favorites, including appearances in "Clockstoppers," "Spawn," and various festival releases. He also explored directing, writing short films, and participating in conventions where his early horror work remains celebrated. His career stands as one of the more enduring examples of a child actor who successfully transitioned into adulthood while maintaining strong ties to the roles that first made him famous.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Wes Craven Net Worth
    Wes
    Craven
  2. David Rasche Net Worth
    David
    Rasche
  3. Terence Stamp Net Worth
    Terence
    Stamp
  4. Lukas Haas Net Worth
    Lukas
    Haas
  5. Dale Midkiff Net Worth
    Dale
    Midkiff
  6. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie
  7. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  8. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  9. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  10. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  11. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  12. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  13. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  14. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  15. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  16. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds