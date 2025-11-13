Miko Hughes Net Worth

What is Miko Hughes's net worth and salary?

Miko Hughes is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Miko Hughes broke through at just two years old with a haunting turn as Gage Creed in the Stephen King adaptation "Pet Sematary," a role that became an instant horror classic and put him on the radar of major filmmakers. Over the next decade, Hughes built an unusually substantial career for a young actor, shifting seamlessly between horror, comedy, drama, and big-budget blockbusters.

Audiences saw him hold his own opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Kindergarten Cop," deliver a chilling presence in Wes Craven's "New Nightmare," and bring depth to a supporting role in the Oscar-winning "Apollo 13." His ability to command the screen without relying on child-actor clichés made him a go-to performer during the era.

As he transitioned into adulthood, Hughes took on television work, independent films, and occasional studio projects, maintaining a steady acting career while also branching into directing and music. His early performances continue to enjoy a strong cult following, particularly among horror fans who regard him as one of the genre's most iconic child actors.

Early Life

Miko John Hughes was born on February 22, 1986, in Apple Valley, California. He grew up in a family with connections to the entertainment industry, which helped him enter professional acting at an exceptionally young age. By the time most children were learning to speak full sentences, Hughes was already appearing in commercials and preparing for his first major film role. His parents supported his early career, helping him navigate Hollywood while still maintaining a relatively grounded childhood away from set.

Film and Television Career

Hughes made his feature debut in 1989 with "Pet Sematary," where his performance as Gage Creed earned acclaim and remains one of the most chilling child roles in modern horror. He followed with a comedic turn as the sharp-tongued Joseph in 1990's "Kindergarten Cop," delivering several of the film's most quoted lines, including, perhaps most famous of all: "Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina."

Through the mid-1990s he appeared in a string of high-profile projects, including "Jack the Bear," "The Air Up There," "Apollo 13," and Wes Craven's "New Nightmare," where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself.

In 1998, Hughes starred opposite Bruce Willis in the thriller "Mercury Rising," playing an autistic boy targeted by government agents. The film showcased his ability to anchor a dramatic storyline at age twelve. He also took on television roles, appearing in series such as "Baywatch," "Touched by an Angel," "The Pretender," and later the sci-fi drama "Roswell."

Later Work

As an adult, Hughes continued acting in independent films, horror projects, and genre fan favorites, including appearances in "Clockstoppers," "Spawn," and various festival releases. He also explored directing, writing short films, and participating in conventions where his early horror work remains celebrated. His career stands as one of the more enduring examples of a child actor who successfully transitioned into adulthood while maintaining strong ties to the roles that first made him famous.