What Is Mikey Madison's Net Worth?

Mikey Madison is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Mikey Madison is best known for playing Max Fox on the FX series "Better Things" (2016–2022), Susan "Sadie" Atkins of the Manson Family in the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and Amber Freeman in the 2022 horror movie "Scream." Mikey has appeared in the films "Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey" (2015), "Monster" (2018), "Nostalgia" (2018), and "All Souls" (2023) and the television series "Imposters" (2017–2018). Madison also lent her voice to the 2019 animated film "The Addams Family."

Early Life

Mikey Madison was born Mikaela Madison Rosberg on March 25, 1999, in Los Angeles, California. Mikey's parents are psychologists, and she has four siblings, including a twin brother. Madison participated in competitive horseback riding during her youth, but after her sister married a screenwriter, Mikey decided to focus on acting instead.

Career

Madison made her acting debut in the 2013 short film "Retirement," and she followed it with two more, 2013's "Pani's Box" and 2014's "Bound for Greatness." Her first feature film was 2015's "Liza Liza: Skies Are Grey," and she played the title role. From 2016 to 2022, Mikey starred as Max Fox on the FX series "Better Things" alongside the show's co-creator, Pamela Adlon. The series aired 52 episodes over five seasons and won a Critics' Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series and a Peabody Award for Entertainment Programming in 2016. Madison guest-starred on the Bravo series "Imposters" in 2017 and 2018, appearing in the episodes "Always Forward, Never Back" and "Maybe/Definitely." In 2018, she co-starred with Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, and Jeffrey Wright in the film "Monster," which earned a Grand Jury Prize nomination in the Dramatic category at the Sundance Film Festival, and she appeared in the drama "Nostalgia" alongside Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener, Nick Offerman, Amber Tamblyn, Ellen Burstyn, and Patton Oswalt.

In 2019, Mikey played Susan "Sadie" Atkins in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" grossed $377.6 million at the box office, and the American Film Institute named it one of the year's 10 best films. In 2021, Madison appeared in the film "It Takes Three," and the following year, she gave a killer performance as Amber Freeman in the fifth installment of the "Scream" franchise. The film brought in $138.9 million at the box office and earned a People's Choice Award nomination for The Drama Movie of 2022 and a Saturn Award nomination for Best Horror Film." In April 2022, it was announced that Mikey had been cast in the Apple TV+ miniseries "Lady in the Lake." In 2023, she appeared in the film "All Souls," and she was cast in the romantic dramedy "Anora."

Personal Life

In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," Mikey spoke about the lengths she went to getting into character for "Scream." She stated, "It's kind of embarrassing, but I actually fainted in the Ghostface costume from heat exhaustion and trying to get my adrenaline up before each take. I was jumping up and down and listening to heavy metal, trying to get my adrenaline up, and all of a sudden, I was in a tent and on the ground. The camera is a microscope so it sees every little thing and every drop of sweat. I also wanted my face to be red. So I wanted her to be uninhibited in her excitement and joy, so I needed to prepare myself beforehand."