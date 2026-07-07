What is Mike O'Malley's Net Worth?

Mike O'Malley is an American actor, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million.

After hosting the children's game shows "Get the Picture" and "Nickelodeon GUTS" in the early 1990s, Mike O'Malley went on to act in such television series as "Yes, Dear," "Glee," and "Snowpiercer" and in such films as "28 Days," "Leatherheads," "Concussion," and "Sully." In other work, he wrote and produced the film "Certainty," created and wrote for the Starz television series "Survivor's Remorse," and wrote such stage productions as "Diverting Devotion" and "Escape to Margaritaville."

Early Life and Education

Mike O'Malley was born on Halloween, 1966 in Boston, Massachusetts to Marianne, a career counselor, and Tony, a defense industry executive. With his younger sister Kerry, he was raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he attended Bishop Guertin High School. After graduating in 1984, O'Malley attended the University of New Hampshire, from which he graduated in 1988.

Television Career

In 1991, O'Malley came to recognition as the host of the Nickelodeon children's game show "Get the Picture." The next year, he began hosting the children's sports competition show "Nickelodeon GUTS," which ran through 1995. O'Malley began his first major acting role in 1996, playing the titular character Roger Hoyt on the WB sitcom "Life with Roger." The show was ultimately short-lived, running for just one season. In 1999, O'Malley co-created and starred on the NBC sitcom "The Mike O'Malley Show," which lasted for just two episodes before it was canceled. He finally found long-lasting success with the CBS sitcom "Yes, Dear," which premiered in 2000 and ran for six seasons until 2006. On the show, O'Malley played the main role of Jimmy Hughes Jr., with his co-stars including Anthony Clark, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Liza Snyder. Next, between 2006 and 2009, O'Malley played the recurring role of Stuart on the NBC sitcom "My Name is Earl." He also appeared on the short-lived NBC series "My Own Worst Enemy" in 2008. In 2009, O'Malley began playing the recurring character Burt Hummel, the father of Chris Colfer's character Kurt, on the Fox musical series "Glee." He remained on the show until its conclusion in 2015 and earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

During the time he was on "Glee," O'Malley appeared in episodes of such other shows as "Parenthood," "Parks and Recreation," "Justified," and "Raising Hope" and starred on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Welcome to the Family." Behind the scenes, he wrote five episodes of the Showtime series "Shameless" and created the Starz series "Survivor's Remorse." O'Malley also wrote numerous episodes of "Survivor's Remorse," which ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. In 2018, he began a recurring role on NBC's "The Good Place" as the Doorman. The following year, O'Malley had a recurring role on the short-lived action comedy "Wayne" and guest roles on "Get Shorty" and "The Morning Show." From 2020 to 2024, he played the main role of Sam Roche on the post-apocalyptic thriller series "Snowpiercer." Meanwhile, from 2021 to 2023, O'Malley played the recurring role of Charlie Gully on the Starz series "Heels," which he also wrote three episodes of. In the latter year, he created the NBC sitcom "Extended Family," which lasted for just one season before it was canceled. O'Malley's acting credits since then have included guest roles on "Abbott Elementary," "Grand Crew," and "Doctor Odyssey."

Film Career

In 1998, O'Malley made his big-screen debut in the science-fiction disaster film "Deep Impact," playing astronomy teacher Mike Perry. The next year, he appeared in the dramedy "Pushing Tin." In his first film of the 21st century, O'Malley played a recovering drug addict in the Sandra Bullock vehicle "28 Days." He next appeared in the 2005 romcom "The Perfect Man." During the remainder of the decade, O'Malley had roles in such films as "On Broadway," "Meet Dave," and "Leatherheads." He also appeared in the 2009 documentary "The People Speak." Kicking off the 2010s, O'Malley played Andy Shiraz in the Julia Roberts romantic drama "Eat Pray Love." He then played Mike Pyle in the 2011 comedy "Cedar Rapids," starring Ed Helms. Also in 2011, O'Malley wrote and produced the film "Certainty," based on his stage play "Searching for Certainty." It was directed by Peter Askin.

In 2012, O'Malley appeared with Miley Cyrus and Jeremy Piven in the action crime comedy "So Undercover." He subsequently acted in two films in 2013: the comedy "3 Geezers!" and the supernatural action comedy "R.I.P.D." The following year, O'Malley was in the psychological thriller "A Good Marriage," directed by Peter Askin and adapted by Stephen King from his novella of the same name. In 2015, O'Malley appeared in the biographical football drama "Concussion," starring Will Smith, and in 2016 he was in the biographical drama "Sully," starring Tom Hanks. O'Malley didn't appear in many films over the ensuing years, but did have roles in the 2019 comedy "3 Days with Dad" and the 2025 heist comedy thriller "Eenie Meanie."

Stage Productions

O'Malley's first published play was "Three Years from Thirty," which played off-Broadway in 1994. His second published play, "Diverting Devotion," premiered off-Broadway in 1996. O'Malley went on to write "Searching for Certainty," which premiered in Los Angeles in 2003. He had his first Broadway show in 2017, with the Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical "Escape to Margaritaville." O'Malley co-wrote the book of the musical with Greg Garcia.

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife Lisa, a school psychologist, O'Malley has three children and lives in Los Angeles.

In April 2002, Mike paid $1.365 million for a home in Los Angeles. Today, this home is worth around $3.6 million.