Mike Norris net worth: Mike Norris is an American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. He is probably best known for being the son of action star Chuck Norris.

Mike Norris was born in Redondo Beach, California in October 1962. He made his first appearance in the movie A Force of One in 1979. Mike Norris appeared in eight episodes of his father's TV series Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001. He has also appeared in several films and episodes of TV series including The Octagon, Final Cut, Forced Vengeance, Young Warriors, Born American, Survival Game, Leg Up, Delta Force 3: The Killing Game, Death Ring, The Beverly Hillbillies, Ripper Man, Carnival of Wolves, Dragon Fury II, Prime Time Comedy, Delta Force One: The Lost Patrol, The Rage Within, Bleed, Bells of Innocence, To Live Is To Die, Six: The Mark Unleashed, Trip In A Summer Dress, Birdie and Bogey, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, Maggie's Passage, A Greater Yes: The Story of Amy Newhouse, I Am… Gabriel, Mission Air, Amerigeddon, Saving the Tin Man, and The Crossroads of Hunter Wilde.