Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress who has a net worth of $40 million. Michelle Yeoh studied at London's Royal Academy of Dance. When she was 20 years old, she won the Miss Malaysia pageant and the Queen of the Pacific pageant. Though she didn't win, Yeoh represented her native country at London's Miss World competition the same year. She made her on-screen debut the next year as Miss Yeung in "The Owl vs. Bombo". Yeoh's best-known early film roles came in "Tomorrow Never Dies" of the James Bond franchise and in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon". She earned a BAFTA Award Best Actress nomination in 2000 for the part. Her other roles include appearances in "The Children of Huang Shi", "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor", "Reign of Assassins", "Kung Fu Panda 2", "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny", "The Heroic Trio", "Butterfly and Sword", "Tai Chi Master", "and "Once a Cop". In 2022 she starred in "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Her work in the movie earned Michelle a Golden Globe, Screen Actor's Guild award and an Oscar nomination. Yeoh was part of a documentary made in Vietnam by the Asian Injury Prevention Foundation. She's heavily involved in animal welfare and works to save the South China Tiger. Yeoh was formerly married to businessman Dickson Poon and has been committed to motor sport executive Jean Todt since at least 2008.

Early Life

Yeoh was born on August 6, 1962, in Ipoh, Malaysia. She grew up in a traditional Chinese family and began studying ballet at a young age. However, she eventually developed an interest in martial arts and began training in the discipline of Wushu. Yeoh went on to win the Miss Malaysia beauty pageant in 1983, which helped to launch her career as an actress.

Career

Yeoh began her acting career in Hong Kong in the mid-1980s, appearing in a series of action films that showcased her martial arts skills. She quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, known for her athleticism and on-screen charisma. In 1992, Yeoh starred in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies," playing the role of Wai Lin, a Chinese secret agent. The film was a box office success and helped to establish Yeoh as a major star in Hollywood.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Yeoh continued to appear in a wide range of films, including dramas, comedies, and action films. Some of her most notable performances include her role as Yu Shu Lien in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000), for which she received critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination, and her role as Aung San Suu Kyi in "The Lady" (2011), which earned her another BAFTA nomination. Yeoh has also appeared in several Hollywood blockbusters, including "Memoirs of a Geisha" (2005) and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017).

Notable Filmography

Some of Michelle Yeoh's most notable film roles include:

"Police Story 3: Super Cop" (1992)

"Tai Chi Master" (1993)

"Wing Chun" (1994)

"Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997)

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000)

"Memoirs of a Geisha" (2005)

"The Lady" (2011)

"Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Awards

Throughout her career, Michelle Yeoh has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in film and television. In addition to her BAFTA nominations for "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "The Lady," she has also been honored with awards from the Cannes Film Festival, the Hong Kong Film Awards, and the Golden Horse Awards. In 2019, Yeoh was named a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government, in recognition of her contributions to the arts. Her work in the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned Michelle a Golden Globe, Screen Actor's Guild award and an Oscar nomination.

Personal Life

Michelle Yeoh is known for her philanthropic work and her commitment to social causes. She has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, and has worked to raise awareness about issues like poverty, education, and environmental conservation. Yeoh is also an advocate for human rights, and has been involved in campaigns to promote gender equality and combat violence against women.

In her personal life, Yeoh is married to Jean Todt, a French motorsport executive. Jean ran Ferrari's Formula One team at the firm's peak. Thanks largely to Michael Schumacher Jean won five Formula One titles. he couple has been together since 2004 and were married in 2015. They live in Geneva, Switzerland.

Yeoh is also a devoted animal lover and has been involved in campaigns to protect endangered species and promote animal welfare.