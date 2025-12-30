Michelle Randolph Net Worth

What Is Michelle Randolph's Net Worth?

Michelle Randolph is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Michelle Randolph is best known for playing Elizabeth Strafford on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" (2022–2025) and Ainsley Norris on the neo-Western drama "Landman" (2024–present). In March 2025, it was announced that Randolph had joined the cast of the slasher film "Scream 7."

Early Life

Michelle Randolph was born on September 11, 1997, in Northern California. She has two siblings. Her older sister, Cassie, won the ABC reality series "The Bachelor" in 2018 and was subsequently in a relationship with former professional football player Colton Underwood, who came out as gay a year after their 2020 split. Michelle and Cassie co-founded the clothing line LNDN Denim in 2022. Randolph was raised in Walnut Creek, California, then when she was 16 years old, her family moved to Huntington Beach. She played volleyball and soccer during her youth. Michelle attended Arizona State University, earning a degree in Film and Media Studies in 2023.

Career

In 2016, Michelle signed with Wilhelmina Models. She made her onscreen acting debut in the 2017 TV movie "House of the Witch," then she played the lead role in the 2018 television film "A Snow White Christmas." In 2019, Randolph appeared in her first feature film, "5 Years Apart," which won an LA Indie Film Fest award for Best Ensemble Cast. In 2021, she starred in the horror film "The Resort." Michelle got her big break in 2022 when she was cast as Elizabeth Strafford on the Paramount+ "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923." The show also stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, and Julia Schlaepfer, and it received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama in 2024. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of "1923," cast Randolph as Ainsley Norris on the neo-Western drama "Landman," which began streaming on Paramount+ in 2024. Also starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Jacob Lofland, "Landman" was renewed for a third season in late 2025, and it won a Satellite Award for Best Cast – Television Series. In 2024, Michelle appeared in the comedy "The Throwback." In March 2025, it was announced that she had been cast in the slasher film "Scream 7" alongside Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mckenna Grace.

Personal Life

Michelle is very close to her "Landman" co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, who play her parents on the show. She told People magazine that Thornton is "definitely is another dad figure for [her]" and that Larter often calls her "my daughter" when introducing her to people. Randolph said of Larter, "She just feels like one of my great friends and obviously she's been in the industry so much longer than I have, and she's iconic, and so she gives me incredible advice. She's really special to me." Michelle lives in Los Angeles, and she told C Magazine, "I spend a lot of time at the beach, and I prefer OC beaches. There are less people. Obviously I'm biased with Huntington Beach. We go boating a lot. My family will take Duffy boats and go around the harbor and look at all the houses."