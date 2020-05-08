Michelle Mylett net worth: Michelle Mylett is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for starring on the TV series Letterkenny.

Michelle Mylett was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in January 1989. After high school she was a cheerleader for the Canadian Football League team the BC Lions. Mylett first appeared in the film Antisocial in 2013. In 2014 she had a recurring role as Presley Delon on the TV mini-series Ascension. Michelle Mylett starred as Jamie on the TV series Four in the Morning in 2016. From 2016 to 2019 she starred as Katy on the series Letterkenny. Mylett has also appeared in the films The Drownsman, Weak Ends, Antisocial 2, Kiss and Cry, The Curse of Buckout Road, El Camino Christmas, Goliath, and Was I Really Kidnapped?. In 2020 she was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress, Comedy for Letterkenny.