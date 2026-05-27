What is Michelle Keegan's Net Worth?

Michelle Keegan is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

Michelle Keegan first became widely recognized for playing Tina McIntyre on the long-running ITV soap "Coronation Street," a role that made her a household name and turned her into one of the show's most popular young stars. After leaving the soap, Keegan successfully moved into primetime drama, comedy-drama, period television, and streaming thrillers, avoiding the typecasting that often follows performers who break through on a major soap. Her later credits include "Ordinary Lies," "Our Girl," "Tina and Bobby," "Brassic," "Ten Pound Poms," and the Netflix thriller "Fool Me Once." Known for her natural screen presence, emotional accessibility, and ability to move between working-class realism, military drama, and glossy suspense, Keegan has become one of the most recognizable British television actresses of her generation.

Early Life

Michelle Elizabeth Keegan was born on June 3, 1987, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. She grew up in the Manchester area and attended St Patrick's RC High School in Eccles before studying at the Manchester School of Acting. Before her acting career took off, Keegan worked in retail at Selfridges and also as a check-in agent at Manchester Airport.

Her break came after she auditioned for "Coronation Street." Keegan won the role of Tina McIntyre after reportedly beating out hundreds of other hopefuls. The part quickly changed the direction of her life, taking her from local acting training and regular jobs into one of the most watched television programs in the United Kingdom.

"Coronation Street"

Keegan joined "Coronation Street" in 2008 as Tina McIntyre, the outspoken daughter of Joe McIntyre. The character became a major figure on the show during Keegan's six-year run, appearing in storylines involving family drama, romance, surrogacy, betrayal, and eventually murder. Tina's relationship with David Platt and later storylines involving Graeme Proctor, Tommy Duckworth, and Peter Barlow made her one of the soap's central younger characters.

The role brought Keegan broad public recognition and a series of awards and nominations from British soap and television organizations. She became one of the show's most visible stars and developed a strong fan following during her time on the cobbles.

Keegan left "Coronation Street" in 2014. Her final storyline centered on Tina being attacked and killed by Rob Donovan, giving the character a dramatic exit and closing the chapter on the role that launched Keegan's career.

Post-Soap Career

After leaving "Coronation Street," Keegan made a deliberate move into other types of television. In 2015, she appeared in the BBC drama "Ordinary Lies," playing Tracy Shawcross. The show helped establish that she could carry more grounded dramatic material outside the soap format.

One of her most important post-soap roles came in "Our Girl," the BBC military drama. Keegan joined the series as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane and became the show's lead for multiple seasons. The role required her to play a British Army medic dealing with combat zones, trauma, relationships, and the psychological strain of service. "Our Girl" was a major step in reshaping Keegan's image from soap star to primetime drama lead.

In 2017, she starred as Tina Moore in "Tina and Bobby," an ITV drama about Tina Dean and footballer Bobby Moore. The role gave Keegan another chance to anchor a period drama based on a well-known British story.

"Brassic," "Ten Pound Poms," And "Fool Me Once"

Keegan reached another level of critical and popular success with "Brassic," the Sky comedy-drama created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst. She played Erin Croft, a sharp, resilient young mother trying to build a better life while remaining connected to a chaotic group of friends involved in petty crime and misadventures. The show became one of Sky's signature comedies and allowed Keegan to show a looser, more comedic side while still grounding the character emotionally.

She later starred in "Ten Pound Poms," a BBC period drama about British migrants who moved to Australia after World War II under an assisted passage scheme. Keegan played Kate Thorne, a nurse with secrets and emotional complications beneath her attempt at a new life. The series added another period credit to her résumé and continued her collaboration with writer Danny Brocklehurst.

In 2024, Keegan starred as Maya Stern in "Fool Me Once," a Netflix thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben. The series became one of her most internationally visible projects, introducing her to a larger global streaming audience. As Maya, a former military pilot investigating the apparent reappearance of her murdered husband, Keegan carried a twist-heavy thriller built around grief, paranoia, wealth, and family secrets.

Other Work

In addition to acting, Keegan has worked in fashion and brand partnerships. She has released clothing collections, appeared in campaigns, and built a public image that extends beyond television. However, her long-term career has remained centered on acting rather than reality television or celebrity branding.

Her screen credits also include guest appearances and lighter entertainment projects, including "Drunk History," "Plebs," "The Keith & Paddy Picture Show," and "Who Do You Think You Are?" These appearances helped round out her public profile while her main career continued to focus on scripted drama.

Personal Life

Michelle Keegan became engaged to singer Max George of The Wanted in 2011, but the couple later ended their relationship. She began dating television personality Mark Wright in 2012. They became engaged in 2013 and married in 2015.

Keegan and Wright welcomed their first child, a daughter named Palma Elizabeth Wright, in 2025. Despite their public profiles, the couple has generally kept much of their family life private.