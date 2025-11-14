Michael Urie Net Worth

What is Michael Urie's Net Worth?

Michael Urie is an American actor and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Michael Urie is known for his roles on the television series "Ugly Betty," "Partners," "Younger," and "Shrinking." He has also been in such films as "Petunia," "Such Good People," "Single All the Way," and "Maestro," and in such stage productions as "Buyer & Cellar," "Torch Song," "Spamalot," and "Once Upon a Mattress."

Early Life and Education

Michael Urie was born on August 8, 1980 in Houston, Texas and was raised in Plano. After graduating from Plano Senior High School in 1998, he attended Collin County Community College. Urie eventually transferred to the Juilliard School, from which he graduated with his BFA in 2003.

Television Career

Urie first appeared on television in a 2002 episode of the MTV anthology series "Undressed." He landed his breakthrough role in 2006, when he began playing Marc St. James on the ABC series "Ugly Betty." Originally billed as a guest star, Urie was made a full-time cast member midway through the first season of the series. He remained on "Ugly Betty" until it was canceled in 2010. Meanwhile, in 2008, he hosted the TLC program "Miss America: Reality Check," which followed the contestants of that year's Miss America pageant. Urie had his next main role on television from 2012 to 2013, starring alongside David Krumholtz on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Partners." After that, he had guest roles on "Hot in Cleveland," "Modern Family," "The Good Wife," and "Workaholics," among other shows.

From 2016 to 2021, Urie played the recurring role of Redmond on the show "Younger." He appeared on some other shows during that time, including "The Good Fight," "Almost Family," and "The Bite." In 2023, Urie began playing the main role of Brian on the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," co-starring Jason Segel. He later received an Emmy Award nomination for the role. Also in 2013, Urie lent his voice to two episodes of the animated sitcom "American Dad!" and began voicing the recurring role of Hermes on another animated sitcom, "Krapopolis." Moving back to live action, he appeared in an episode of the revived "Night Court" in 2025.

Film Career

Urie had his first major film role in the 2005 film "WTC View," based on the stage play of the same name that he had starred in. He reprised his lead role for the film. Next, in 2008, Urie voiced the pug Sebastian in the Disney comedy "Beverly Hills Chihuahua." He went on to appear in the romcom "The Decoy Bride" and the film adaptation of the children's novel "Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life," both in 2011. The following year, Urie was in "Petunia." In 2013, he made his directorial debut with the comedy "He's Way More Famous Than You," which he also appeared in. Urie subsequently starred opposite Randy Harrison in the 2014 film "Such Good People."

In 2019, Urie starred in the acclaimed short film "Lavender," a gay romantic drama that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He next appeared in an adaptation of the play "Nora Highland," which was shot entirely with computers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Urie then starred in "Smithtown" and the gay comedy "The Extinction of Fireflies." In 2021, he had a supporting role in the drama "Swan Song" and a leading role in the gay Christmas romcom "Single All the Way." Urie went on to appear in the gay horror comedy "Summoning Sylvia" in 2023, the same year he portrayed Jerome Robbins in Bradley Cooper's biographical drama "Maestro." In 2024, he was in the dramedy "Goodrich."

Stage Career

While still a student at Juilliard in 2001, Urie acted in the world premiere of the play "Love and Happiness" at the Consolati Performing Arts Center. Two years later, he starred in Brian Sloan's play "WTC View." At the end of the decade, Urie portrayed renowned fashion designer Rudi Gernreich in the off-Broadway premiere of the play "The Temperamentals." He earned high acclaim, winning Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and Theatre World Awards. Urie next performed in the 2010 off-Broadway revival of "Angels in America," and in 2011 he was in an off-Broadway production of "The Cherry Orchard." Urie made his Broadway debut as a replacement in the 2012 revival of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." The year after that, he originated the role of Alex More in the one-man play "Buyer & Cellar"; he would later reprise the role on tour and in London. For his work, Urie won Drama Desk and Clarence Derwent Awards.

In 2017, Urie appeared off-Broadway in "The Government Inspector" and "Torch Song." The following year, he reprised his role from the latter in the Broadway revival. Elsewhere, Urie starred in the Shakespeare Theatre Company's 2018 production of "Hamlet" in Washington, DC. In 2019, he was in "High Button Shoes" and "A Bright Room Called Day" in New York, and also starred in the Broadway premiere of "Grand Horizons." Urie went on to star in the Broadway premiere of "Chicken & Biscuits" in 2021. He returned to Washington, DC in 2022 to star in the Shakespeare Theatre Company's "Jane Anger," and again in 2023 to perform in "Spamalot" at the Kennedy Center. Urie reprised his roles from "Spamalot" in the Broadway revival from 2023 to 2024. In the latter year, he began playing Prince Dauntless in the Broadway revival of "Once Upon a Mattress," for which he won his third career Drama Desk Award. Next, in 2025, Urie appeared on Broadway in "Oh, Mary!" and off-Broadway in the titular role in "Richard II."

Personal Life

Urie identifies as queer. Since 2008, he has been in a relationship with actor and writer Ryan Spahn.