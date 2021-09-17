Michael Rooker Net Worth:

splits: 10

What is Michael Rooker's Net Worth?

Michael Rooker is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Although Rooker first gained notoriety in the 80s with roles in movies like "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer" and "Eight Men Out," he is probably best known today for playing Yondu Udonta in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Rooker also appears in the DC universe, having played the role of Savant in "The Suicide Squad." Rooker also appeared in a number of films during the 90s, including "Days of Thunder," "JFK," "Cliffhanger," and "Mallrats."

In terms of television work, Michael is probably best known for playing Merle Dixon in "The Walking Dead." He is also an established voice actor, having booked a role in the animated series "What If…?" Rooker frequently appears in movies directed by James Gunn, and he has booked roles in all five films that Gunn has directed over the years.

Early Life

Michael Rooker was born on April 6th of 1955 in Jasper, Alabama. Raised alongside nine siblings, Rooker relocated with his mother and all of his brothers and sisters to Chicago when his parents divorced. He was 13 years old at the time. After graduating high school in Chicago, Michael attended the Goodman School of Drama at DePaul University.

Career

Michael Rooker arrived on the scene with a starring role in "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer." The film helped put him on the map and it was a critical success. Rooker then appeared in movies like "Eight Men Out," "Mississippi Burning," and "JFK." These dramatic roles showed that he had good range as an actor, but he found true success in various action and thriller movies. These included "Sea of Love," "Days of Thunder," "Cliffhanger," and "Tombstone." His other notable films include "Mallrats," "Rosewood," "The 6th Day," "Slither," "Jumper," "Super," and "Hypothermia." These movies stretched from the 90s to the 2010s.

During the 2000s and beyond, Rooker experienced continued success with "The Walking Dead," playing the role of Merle Dixon in the massively popular AMC series. He became a season regular by the third season. As a voice actor, Rooker has become a regular in video games such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops," "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2," and "The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct."

His career also took a major step forward in 2014 when he booked the role of Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy." The movie proved to be a surprise hit, grossing $772.8 million. Rooker then reprised his role in the 2017 sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which grossed $863.8 million. In 2021, Michael appeared in the action flick "F9."

Relationships

Rooker married his wife Margot in 1979, and they have two daughters together.

Health Issues

Michael Rooker was infected with Covid-19 in 2020, but he recovered without major issues. However, he stated that Covid-19 "put up a pretty good fight."

Property Issues

Michael Rooker has had a number of issues with his home in California. When wildfires swept through Los Angeles in 2017 and affected his neighborhood, his home was very close to the fires. His home was saved by firefighters, but several closeby were completely destroyed. Rooker thanked the LAFD for their role in fighting the wildfire.

In 2020, it was reported that Rooker had an altercation with a trespasser on his property. At the time, he was self-isolating in an Airstream trailer outside due to his infection with Covid-19. Upon hearing a voice, Michael exited the trailer to find a female who then tried to enter his home. The individual was later arrested.