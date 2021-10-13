Michael Rapaport Net Worth:

splits: 9

What Is Michael Rapaport's Net Worth?

Michael Rapaport is an American actor, director, producer, writer, and comedian who has a net worth of $8 million. Rapaport has more than 110 acting credits to his name, including the films "True Romance" (1993), "Higher Learning" (1995), "Cop Land" (1997), and "The Heat" (2013). He played Danny Hanson on "Boston Public" (2001–2004), Dave Gold on "The War at Home" (2005–2007), Agent Donald "Don" Self on "Prison Break" (2008–2009), and Doug Gardner on "Atypical" (2017–2021), and he had recurring roles on "Friends" (1999), "My Name Is Earl" (2007–2008), "The Mob Doctor" (2012–2013), and "Justified" (2014).

Michael directed the documentaries "Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest" (2011) and "When the Garden Was Eden" (2014), a 2004 episode of "Boston Public," and the 2015 short "Justin Bieber vs. Rapaport: More Than a Game" (which he also wrote). He produced the 2002 film "29 Palms," and he published "This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash" in 2017. Rapaport has lent his voice to the films "Dr. Dolittle 2" (2001) and "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life" (2016), the TV series "Pound Puppies" (2010–2013) and "The Simpsons" (2019), and the video games "Grand Theft Auto III" (2001), "Saints Row" (2006), "Scarface: The World Is Yours" (2006)," "Saints Row 2" (2008), and "NBA 2K19" (2018). He also hosts the "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast" and has served as a reporter for Fox Sports.

Early Life

Michael Rapaport was born Michael David Rapaport on March 20, 1970, in New York City. His mother, June Brody, was a radio personality, and his father, David Rapaport, was a radio executive and general manager of the WKTU Disco 92 radio station. Michael has a brother, Eric, as well as a half-sister, Claudia, from his father's previous marriage. After June and David divorced, she married comedian Mark Lonow, co-owner of The Improv. Rapaport's family is Ashkenazi Jewish, originally from Russia and Poland. Michael attended Erasmus Hall High School, and after he was expelled, he later graduated from Martin Luther King High School.

Career

Rapaport moved to Los Angeles in 1989 to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, and he made his acting debut in an episode of "China Beach" the following year. In 1992, he appeared in his first film, "Zebrahead," and guest-starred on "Murphy Brown," followed by "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "NYPD Blue" in 1993. That year he also appeared in the films "Point of No Return," "Poetic Justice," "Money for Nothing," and "True Romance," and he co-starred with Albert Brooks and Brendan Fraser in 1994's "The Scout." By the end of the '90s, Michael had appeared in more than 20 films, including "The Basketball Diaries" (1995), "Mighty Aphrodite" (1995), "Beautiful Girls" (1996), "The Pallbearer" (1996), and "Deep Blue Sea" (1999). He had a recurring role as Phoebe's boyfriend Gary on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends" in 1999, and from 2001 to 2004, he starred as Danny Hanson in 57 episodes of the Fox drama "Boston Public." Around this time, Rapaport also guest-starred on "Chappelle's Show" (2003) and "The Practice" (2004) and appeared in the films "Next Friday" (2000), "Small Time Crooks" (2000), "Men of Honor" (2000), "Bamboozled" (2000), "Paper Soldiers" (2002), and "A Good Night to Die" (2003). From 2005 to 2007, he played Dave Gold on the Fox sitcom "The War at Home," which aired 44 episodes over two seasons, and he appeared in the films "Hitch" (2005), "Live Free or Die" (2006), "Special" (2006), and "Grilled" (2006).

Michael had a recurring role as Frank Stump on NBC's "My Name Is Earl" from 2007 to 2008, and he played Agent Donald "Don" Self on 22 episodes of Fox's "Prison Break" from 2008 to 2009. He appeared in the films "Assassination of a High School President" (2008), "Big Fan" (2009), "A Day in the Life" (2009), and "Inside Out" (2011), and he directed the 2011 documentary "Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest," which earned him several awards. Rapaport played Paul Moretti in seven episodes of the Fox drama "The Mob Doctor" from 2012 to 2013, and he landed a recurring role as Daryl Crowe Jr. on the FX series "Justified" in 2014. He co-starred with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in 2013's "The Heat," then he appeared in the films "Little Boy" (2015), "A Stand Up Guy" (2016), "Chuck" (2016), and "Sully" (2016). Michael guest-starred on "Raising Hope" (2014), "Black-ish" (2015), "Louie" (2015), "The Big Bang Theory" (2015), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2016), and "The Guest Book" (2017), and he played Charlie Bullman on TNT's "Public Morals" in 2015. In 2017, he appeared in the miniseries "The New Edition Story" and had a recurring role as Teddy Snow on Showtime's "White Famous," and he began starring as Doug Gardner on the Netflix series "Atypical." In April 2021, it was announced that Rapaport would be starring on the Hulu series "Life & Beth" alongside Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

Personal Life

Michael married writer/producer Nichole Beattie on January 15, 2000, and they welcomed sons Julian and Maceo before divorcing in 2007. Rapaport then wed actress Kebe Dunn in 2016. In 1997, Michael was arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend, actress Lili Taylor, and he was charged with aggravated harassment. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and a protection order was issued to keep Rapaport from contacting Taylor. He was also ordered to undergo counseling. In June 2018, he stopped a man from opening an emergency door during an American Airlines flight. Michael spoke about the incident on the "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast," stating, "I got up out of my seat, half sleeping, with my headphones in my ear, and I put my hand on his shoulder, like 'What the (explicit) are you doing?' He had two hands on the lever. I said it three times, loud. The second time I said it, he still had his hand on the (explicit) thing. … I sort of pinned him against the seat. This is happening all in about 45 seconds." Flight attendants and other passengers eventually came over to help him get the man away from the door.

Awards and Nominations

"Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest" earned Rapaport a Black Reel Award for Best Documentary, a Los Angeles Film Festival award for Best Documentary Feature, a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures, and a São Paulo International Film Festival award for Best Foreign Documentary as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Long Form Music Video. Michael was honored with an Enzian Award for artistic achievement at the 1994 Florida Film Festival, and he received a Best Male Lead nomination for "Zebrahead" at the 1993 Independent Spirit Awards and a Best Documentary Short nomination for "Hard Lovin' Woman" at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. In 1998, Rapaport earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "ER," and in 2006, he received Teen Choice Award nominations for TV – Choice Actor: Comedy and TV – Choice Parental Unit (shared with Anita Barone) for "The War at Home." In 2014, Michael and his "Pound Puppies" castmates earned a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Children's/Educational.

Real Estate

For many years, Michael owned a brownstone on East 18th Street in New York City. The three-story building has three units that he rented for as much as $8,000 per month. At some point around 2004, Rapaport had to evict actress Natasha Lyonne from one of the units after she reportedly threatened a neighbor's dog and trashed the apartment. According to real estate records, Michael appears to have sold the building in 2009 for $4 million. In 2016, he paid $2.97 million for a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. The house sold for $3.57 million in April 2021.