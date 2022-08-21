Michael Pitt Net Worth:

What is Michael Pitt's Net Worth?

Michael Pitt is an American actor and musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Michael Pitt is known for his roles in such films as "The Dreamers," "Last Days," and "Funny Games" and in television series including "Dawson's Creek," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Hannibal." Pitt's other credits have included the films "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Bully," "Seven Psychopaths," and "Run with the Hunted."

Early Life

Michael Pitt was born on April 10, 1981 in West Orange, New Jersey to waitress Eleanor and auto mechanic Donald. He has an older brother and two older sisters, and is of English, Italian, and Irish ancestry. Pitt went to a number of schools as a youth due to his struggles with fitting in; he also stayed for a brief period at the detention center Essex County Youth House. Ultimately, Pitt dropped out of high school.

Film Career

Pitt made his feature film debut in 1998 with a bit part in "Hi-Life." He had a bigger supporting role two years later in Gus Van Sant's "Finding Forrester." Pitt's breakthrough year, however, came in 2001, when he appeared in two major films. The first was Larry Clark's crime drama "Bully," in which he played a drug-abusing teenager named Donny Semenec. Pitt next played Tommy Gnosis, the lover of the titular rock star in John Cameron Mitchell's musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Following this, Pitt had a supporting role in Barbet Schroeder's psychological thriller "Murder by Numbers." In 2003, he starred in two films: Aaron Woodley's "Rhinoceros Eyes" and Bernardo Bertolucci's "The Dreamers." The next year, Pitt had supporting roles in "The Village" and "The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things" and a leading role in "Jailbait." In 2005, he had one of his most notable roles yet, starring as a Kurt Cobain-esque musician in Gus Van Sant's "Last Days."

In 2006, Pitt starred alongside Allison Lohman and Steve Buscemi in "Delirious" and alongside Paul Giamatti and Michelle Williams in "The Hawk is Dying." He subsequently starred as a vicious criminal in Michael Haneke's English-language "Funny Games" remake, and as a French silkworm smuggler in the period film "Silk." Pitt went on to appear in Martin McDonagh's "Seven Psychopaths." In 2014, he starred in the romantic crime film "Rob the Mob" and the romantic science-fiction film "I Origins." Pitt's subsequent credits were "Macadam Stories," "Criminal Activities," and "Criminal." He also directed the short film "The Driver." In 2017, Pitt played the hacker Kuze in the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga "Ghost in the Shell." His other credits have included "Run with the Hunted," "The Last Days of American Crime," "You Can't Win," "Reptile," and "Black Flies."

Television Career

In 1997, Michael Pitt made his television acting debut in an episode of the crime series "Dellaventura." The year after that, he appeared in an episode of "Law & Order." Pitt had his first substantive part from 1999 to 2000, when he played the recurring role of Henry Parker in the third season of the teen drama series "Dawson's Creek." He went on to appear in episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "T Takes."

Pitt landed his first main role on a television series in 2010, playing Jimmy Darmody on the HBO period crime drama series "Boardwalk Empire." He appeared on the show for its first two seasons, during which time he earned two SAG Awards as part of the cast. Following this, in 2014, Pitt played the recurring role of Mason Verger on the psychological thriller series "Hannibal." Among his other television credits, Pitt played Andrew Landon in the 2021 Apple TV+ miniseries "Lisey's Story," an adaptation of the eponymous Stephen King novel.

Modeling Career

In addition to acting, Pitt has worked as a model for designer brand campaigns. In 2012, he served as the face of the Italian fashion house Prada. The following year, he was featured alongside actress Léa Seydoux in a campaign for the fashion label Rag & Bone. Pitt subsequently appeared alongside actress Winona Ryder for that label's Fall/Winter 2014 campaign. In 2015, he both directed and appeared in a promotional film for Rag & Bone. The film also featured two of his former costars, Stephen Graham and Astrid Bergès-Frisbey.

Music Career

Pitt has also had a career as a recording artist in the music industry. He co-founded the rock band Pagoda, and served as its lead vocalist and guitarist alongside fellow members Reece Carr, Willie Paredes, and Chris Hoffman. Pagoda released its self-titled debut album in 2007 through the label Ecstatic Peace!

Personal Life

From 2003 to 2004, Pitt was engaged to Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento; he appeared in her film "The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things." Following this, Pitt was engaged to model and musician Jamie Bochert for several years. The couple eventually called off the engagement in 2014.