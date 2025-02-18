What is Michael McIntyre's net worth?

Michael McIntyre is an English comedian who has a net worth of $80 million. Michael McIntyre has been known to make $30 million in a single year, and in 2012, he was the world's highest-grossing stand-up comedian. McIntyre is one of Britain's most successful and well-known comedians, recognized for his observational comedy, energetic stage presence, and distinctive storytelling style. His journey into comedy wasn't immediate. After dropping out of university, he tried various jobs and attempted to become a scriptwriter. Michael began performing stand-up comedy in his early twenties, but success didn't come quickly. He spent years performing at small venues and comedy clubs, often facing indifferent or hostile audiences. His breakthrough came at the 2006 Royal Variety Performance, where his observational humor and animated delivery style caught the public's attention. Following this success, McIntyre's career accelerated rapidly. His first DVD, "Live and Laughing" (2008), became the fastest-selling debut stand-up DVD ever in the UK. Subsequent tours and DVD releases consistently broke records, with shows like "Hello Wembley!" (2009) and "Showtime" (2012) cementing his position as one of Britain's most commercially successful comedians.

Michael's television career has been equally impressive. He became a judge on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2011, and his own shows, including "Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow" and "Michael McIntyre's Big Show," have been hugely popular on BBC One. The latter, which began in 2016, has become a Saturday night entertainment staple, featuring segments like "Send to All" and "Unexpected Star of the Show" that have become audience favorites. His observational comedy style focuses on everyday situations and human behavior, often incorporating his own family life and experiences. McIntyre's ability to find humor in mundane situations – from dealing with self-service checkouts to managing children's bedtime routines – has resonated with audiences across generations. His trademark mannerisms, including his distinctive walk and animated expressions, have become as famous as his jokes. In 2012, he became the youngest host of the Royal Variety Performance, and he has won numerous awards, including several British Comedy Awards. Beyond comedy, Michael has shown his entrepreneurial side. He has published an autobiography, "Life and Laughing" (2010), and has invested in various business ventures. He's also known for his charitable work, participating in events for Comic Relief and other causes. McIntyre's influence on British comedy is significant. He has helped make observational comedy more mainstream and has paved the way for a style of family-friendly entertainment that appeals to broad audiences. His success has also influenced the business model of comedy, showing how stand-up comedians can become major entertainment brands.

Early Life

Michael McIntyre was born Michael Hazen James McIntyre on February 21, 1976, in Maryleboise, London. He was raised in a family with entertainment connections – his father, Ray Cameron, was a Canadian comedian and comedy writer for Kenny Everett's television shows. McIntyre's mother, Kati, has Hungarian Jewish heritage, and Michael and his sister, Lucy, have dual British and Canadian citizenship. Michael's early life was marked by both privilege and challenges. He attended the prestigious private school Arnold House and later Merchant Taylors'. However, his family experienced financial difficulties following his father's bankruptcy and subsequent suicide when Michael was 17. Initially unaware of the true circumstances of his father's death, McIntyre didn't learn the full story until several years later.

Career

Michael began performing stand-up comedy in 1999, and he has gone on to release the specials "Live & Laughing" (2008), "Hello Wembley!" (2009), "Showtime!" (2012), "Happy & Glorious – Live at the O2 Arena" (2015), and "Showman" (2020). From 2007 to 2009, he appeared on "Live at the Apollo" three times. From 2009 to 2011, he hosted "Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow" on BBC One, and it earned him a National Television Award as well as nominations from the BAFTA Awards, British Comedy Awards, and Royal Television Society Awards. Michael was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2011, then he hosted "The Michael McIntyre Chat Show" in 2014 and starred in "Michael McIntyre Presents… Easter Night at the Coliseum" in 2015. That year he also began hosting "Michael McIntyre's Big Show" on BBC One. As of this writing, the series has received six British Academy Television Award nominations, winning for Best Entertainment Performance in 2017. Since 2020, he has hosted the game show "The Wheel." In 2021, he was the subject of the documentary "Michael McIntyre: In His Own Words."

Personal Life

Michael married aromatherapist Kitty Ward in 2003, and they have welcomed two sons together. He often incorporates stories about his family life into his routines, though he's generally protective of his private life despite his public profile. McIntyre is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Awards and Nominations

In 2003, McIntyre earned a Perrier Award nomination for Best Newcomer, and in 2008, he won a Chortle Award for Best Headliner and received a British Comedy Award nomination for Best Live Stand-up. In 2009, he was named Best Stand-Up by the British Comedy Awards and Best Comedian by the "GQ" Awards, and in 2010, he won a British Comedy Award for Best Male TV Comic and a Chortle Award for Best Tour. That year he also earned his first BAFTA Award nomination, for Entertainment Performance for "Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow." In 2012, Michael received a National Television Award for Best Entertainment Show for "Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow" and in 2014, he earned a National Television Award nomination for Best Chat Show Host for "The Michael McIntyre Chat Show." In 2016, McIntyre received a "Billboard" Touring Award nomination for Top Comedy Tour, and in 2017, he won a BAFTA Award for Best Entertainment Performance for "Michael McIntyre's Big Show." The series was nominated in that category again in 2018, and it earned BAFTA Award nominations for Best Entertainment Show or Best Entertainment Programme in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He received a Royal Television Society Award nomination for Best Entertainment Presenter for "Michael McIntyre's Big Show" in 2019, and in 2022, he earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Entertainment Performance for "The Wheel."

Real Estate

In 2020, Michael paid £10 million for an eight-bedroom home in London. According to "The Mirror," the estate includes a cinema and a spa, and there is a swimming pool in the basement.