What was Michael J. Pollard's Net Worth?

Michael J. Pollard was an American actor who had a net worth of $1.5 million. Michael J. Pollard was a distinctive character actor best known for his Oscar-nominated role as C.W. Moss in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967). His unique appearance and quirky acting style made him one of Hollywood's most recognizable supporting actors from the 1960s through the early 2000s.

Before his breakout in "Bonnie and Clyde," Pollard appeared in various TV shows including "Star Trek" and "Lost in Space." His boyish looks and offbeat mannerisms allowed him to play teenagers well into his thirties. His performance alongside Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in "Bonnie and Clyde" earned him Academy Award and BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Throughout his career, Pollard appeared in numerous films including "Little Fauss and Big Halsy" (1970), "Melvin and Howard" (1980), "Roxanne" (1987), and "Dick Tracy" (1990). He became a cult favorite among directors and audiences for his eccentric characterizations and memorable supporting roles.

Despite never achieving leading man status, Pollard worked consistently for over four decades. He passed away in 2019 at age 80, leaving behind a legacy as one of Hollywood's most unique character actors whose performances added depth and color to any project he was involved in.

Early Years

Michael John Pollack Jr., professionally known as Michael J. Pollard, was born on May 30, 1939, in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of bar manager Michael John Pollack Sr. and his wife, Sonia Dubanowich. He attended Montclair Academy in New Jersey and later studied at the Actors Studio in New York.

Television Career

Michael J. Pollard moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1959 and made his television debut that year, playing a shoeshine boy in an episode of the anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. He returned to the series shortly after, playing Hansel Eidelpfeiffer in another episode.

In 1962, he played Cousin Virgil in an episode of the sitcom The Andy Griffith Show. Pollard portrayed Cyrus in a 1964 episode of the Western series Gunsmoke and, later that year, appeared in Star Trek: The Original Series. In 1965, he appeared in episodes of the drama Honey West and the science fiction series Lost in Space. The following year, he played Bernie in the Trial by Treehouse episode of the adventure series I Spy.

Film Career

Michael J. Pollard made his film debut shortly after moving to Los Angeles, appearing as Lloyd in the 1959 romantic comedy It Happened to Jane alongside Doris Day and Jack Lemmon. In the 1962 film Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man, based on Ernest Hemingway's Nick Adams stories, Pollard played George. The following year, he appeared in The Stripper—starring Joanne Woodward—and Summer Magic—starring Hayley Mills and Burl Ives.

In 1966, he played airplane mechanic Stanley in the comedy The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming! and Pigmy in the biker film The Wild Angels. Several films followed in 1967, including Enter Laughing (based on the autobiography of director Carl Reiner), the comedy-thriller Caprice, and the crime drama Bonnie & Clyde, where he played C.W. Moss—a role that earned him nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a British Film Academy Award. He was paid $14,000 for his performance.

Pollard played Dill in the 1968 mystery film Jigsaw and, the following year, played Packy, an escaped American prisoner of war, in the British comedy Hannibal Brooks. In 1970, he starred as Little Fauss alongside Robert Redford and Lauren Hutton in the motorcycle comedy Little Fauss and Big Halsy. Theatrical posters for the film depicted the small-statured Pollard standing beside a tall and shirtless Robert Redford with the caption, "Little Fauss and Big Halsy are not your father's heroes." The following year, he played a sheriff in the international comedy The Legend of Frenchie King(originally titled Les Pétroleuses).

In 1972, Pollard appeared in Morbo and starred as Billy Bonney in the Western Dirty Little Billy. He rounded out the '70s with roles in Sunday in the Country, Four of the Apocalypse, and Between the Lines.

In 1980, he played Little Red in the comedy-drama Melvin and Howard and later appeared in Heated Vengeance (as Snake) and Riders of the Storm (as Tesla). In the 1986 action film The Patriot, he played Howard, followed by his role as Bob Jolly in America. The following year, he played Andy in the hit romantic comedy Roxanne starring Daryl Hannah and Steve Martin.

Pollard continued his film career with roles in the 1988 horror film American Gothic (as Woody) and the holiday fantasy Scrooged (as Herman). In 1989, he appeared in multiple films, including Season of Fear, Fast Food, Next of Kin, and the action-comedy Tango & Cash, starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

His work in the 1990s included the comedy Why Me? (as Ralph) and his portrayal of Bug Bailey in the 1990 action film Dick Tracy. He followed this with roles in Arizona Dream (1993), Mad Dog Time (1996), and The Debtors (1999).

In the 2000s, Pollard portrayed a hippie in the 2000 film Forever Lulu, followed by his role as Stucky in the 2003 horror-comedy House of 1000 Corpses. In 2012, he played Moose in the horror film The Woods.

Broadway Career

Michael J. Pollard made his Broadway debut as Joe Glover in Comes a Day at the Ambassador Theatre in the fall of 1958. The following year, he played Geoffrey Beamis in A Loss of Roses at the Eugene O'Neill Theater.

In 1960, he played Hugo Peabody in Bye Bye Birdie at the Martin Beck Theatre. In 1963, he played Marvin in a production of Enter Laughing at Henry Miller's Theatre—based on Carl Reiner's autobiography, which was later adapted into a film that Pollard also starred in.

Personal Life

Michael J. Pollard married American stage and television actress Beth Howland on November 6, 1961. They had one child, a daughter named Holly, before divorcing in 1966. He later married Annie Tolstoy and had a son named Axel.

Although American actor Michael J. Fox does not have a middle name beginning with "J," he adopted the letter early in his career as a tribute to Pollard, one of his favorite actors.

In 2015, Pollard attended a screening of Bonnie & Clyde at the Million Dollar Theatre in Los Angeles. During an interview before the event, he revealed that director Arthur Penn had initially wanted someone else to play C.W. Moss, but the film's star, Warren Beatty, insisted Pollard get the role. He recalled that during filming, "There was something in the air. Everybody knew it was going to be a good film." He also noted the frequent on-set tensions between Faye Dunaway and Arthur Penn. Ironically, despite playing a getaway driver in the film, Pollard never learned how to drive.

In 1968, singer Jim Lowe released a novelty song titled Michael J. Pollard for President.

Death

Michael J. Pollard passed away at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2019, following cardiac arrest.