What is Michael Gladis' Net Worth?

Michael Gladis is an American actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Michael Gladis is probably best-known for playing the role of Paul Kinsey on "Mad Men". He appeared in 38 episodes of the critically acclaimed classic drama. Gladis attended the SUNY School of Art Design at Alfred University in New York before he earned his theater degree at the State University of New York at New Paltz. Gladis made his on-screen debut in the 2002 movie "K-19: The Widowmaker" as Yevgeny Borzenkov. His TV debut came a year later in a 2003 episode of "Hack" as Dan Kelley. Gladis appeared on "Third Watch", "Law & Order Criminal Intent", and "Life" before landing the part of Paul Kinsey on the hit series "Mad Men" from 2007 until 2009. Gladis went on to appear in dozens of TV programs, including "The Good Wife", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Medium", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", "House", "Eagleheart", "How I Met Your Mother", "Justified", "The Mentalist", "Revolution", "Reckless", and "Battle Creek". Gladis' film credits include "The Argument with Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis", "Devil's Knot", "Knights of Badassdom", "Low Expectations", "Not Safe for Work", "Without Word", and "Terminator: Genisys".

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Aug 30, 1977 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Houston Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Michael Gladis' Net Worth

Early Life

Michael Gladis was born on August 30, 1977. He grew up in Farmington, Connecticut and attended Farmington High School. He graduated in 1995. While living in Farmington, he had developed his interest in acting and theatre by volunteering for theatre productions at Miss Porter's School, an internationally known all-girls school that often needed male actors for their productions.

After high school, he attended SUNY School of Art Design at Alfred University. He later transferred to State University of New York at New Paltz. He earned his bachelor's degree in theatre in 1999.

Career

In 2002, Gladis booked his first film role in "K-19: The Widowmaker" in which he played character Yevgeny Borzenkov. Two years later, he appeared in the short film "Press Gang." He did not appear in another film until 2012 when he had a role in the short film "The Argument" with Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis. In 2013, he appeared in three films – "Armed Responses," "Devil's Knot," and "Knights of Badassdom." He also had a role in the short film "Low Expectations" the same year. In 2014, he appeared in the film "Not Safe for Work." In 2015, he landed a role in "Terminator Genisys" followed by a role in "Without Word" in 2017.

Gladis has also worked consistently in television since 2003 when he appeared in an episode of "Hack" and in three episodes of "Third Watch" as character Eugene Rossi. In 2005, he appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He had a role in "Life" in 2007.

In 2007, Gladis booked what would become his most well-known role in the series "Mad Men." He appeared as character Paul Kinsey from 2007 to 2009, reappearing in 2012. In total, he was in 38 episodes of the popular show.

He then steadily booked one-time roles in episodes of shows like "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Medium," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," House," and "Leverage." He also booked a voice role, voicing the character of Dudley Lynch, in the video game "L.A. Noire" in 2011. From 2011 to 2012, he had a main role in the series "Eagleheart" as the Chief character, appearing in 13 episodes. He then booked jobs in "How I Met Your Mother," "Justified," "The Mentalist," and "Revolution."

In 2014, he booked the role of Deputy Chief Holland Knox in the series "Reckless," appearing in 13 episodes. The following year, he appeared in six episodes of "Extant," three episodes of "House of Lies," and episodes of "Battle Creek" and "The Librarians." In 2016, he appeared in "Elementary" and "The Call Room." He booked the role of Patrick Woichik in "Feed the Beast" the same year. In 2017, he appeared in an episode of "Lucifer" followed by a role in "Criminal Minds" in 2018. He joined the main cast of "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" in 2020. In 2021, he appeared in "The Neighborhood" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Personal Life

In July of 2016, Gladis became engaged to actress Beth Behrs. The couple married at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho outside of Jackson Hole in July of 2018. In June of 2022, the couple announced they had a daughter.

Real Estate

In February 2020 Beth and Michael spent $2.7 million on a home in Studio City, California.