Michael Gandolfini Net Worth:

What is Michael Gandolfini's Net Worth?

Michael Gandolfini is an American actor who made his television debut on the HBO drama series "The Deuce." Michael Gandolfini has a net worth of $15 million. He is the son of the late actor James Gandolfini, who was best known for playing mobster Tony Soprano on the HBO crime series "The Sopranos." In 2021, Michael Gandolfini played a younger version of his father's role in the film "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos."

Early Life



Michael Gandolfini was born on May 10, 1999 to James Gandolfini and Marcy Wudarski. He is of Italian ancestry on his father's side. As a child, Gandolfini liked to perform; however, his father urged him away from an acting career, preferring that he pursue sports or directing. While in Rome with his family in June of 2013, Gandolfini found his father lying unconscious on the bathroom floor of their hotel. His father was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a heart attack.

James Gandolfini's Estate

At the time of his death, James Gandolfini's net worth was $70 million. Roughly half of his estate's value was reportedly set aside to pay taxes.

James was survived by his second wife, Deborah Lin and two children. He had a 13-year-old son named Michael Gandolfini from his first marriage and an eight month old daughter named Liliana from his marriage to Deborah. He left behind a rather interesting and complex will.

According to the will he signed two months after the birth of Liliana, Liliana and Deborah would each inherit 20% of his estate upon his death. The remaining 60% of his estate was divided in equal parts amongst his two sisters. Note that Michael Gandolfini was NOT left a share of this portion of James' estate.

James did not accidentally leave Michael out. As he stated in the will:

"I have in mind my beloved son Michael… I have made other provisions for him."

Those "other provisions" started with a life insurance trust fund that was worth $7 million in 2013. The trust fund was created as a condition of his 2002 divorce from first wife Marcella Wudarski. Michael also inherited all of his fathers clothing and jewelry.

Michael and Liliana each received 50% of a property in Manhattan and land in Italy. In his will James stated:

"It is my hope and desire that they will continue to own said property and keep it in our family as long as possible."

Michael also had the right of first refusal on the Manhattan property.

James set aside $500,000 for each of his two nieces and $100-200,000 to half dozen friends.

Start of Acting Career

Gandolfini decided to pursue an acting career following the passing of his father. He attended New York University, and went to a number of auditions. Gandolfini was eventually cast as the character Joey Dwyer on the HBO drama series "The Deuce," appearing in ten episodes from 2018 to 2019. The series, about the rise of the New York City porn industry in the 70s, had a large ensemble cast featuring Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Franco, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Chris Bauer, Dominique Fishback, and Gary Carr, among others.

Film Career

On the big screen, Gandolfini first appeared in a bit part in "Down the Shore," a 2011 independent thriller film starring his father. In 2018, he had a slightly larger role in the heist comedy "Ocean's 8," a spinoff of Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy. Gandolfini played a bus boy in an ensemble cast featuring Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Awkwafina, among others. Later, in 2021, Gandolfini portrayed Cousin Joe in the Russo brothers' crime drama "Cherry," starring Tom Holland as a PTSD-afflicted Army veteran who robs banks to feed his opioid addiction.

Gandolfini's first leading role in a film came in 2021's "The Many Saints of Newark," which serves as a prequel to the HBO crime drama "The Sopranos." In the film, Gandolfini plays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the role originated by his father. Having never seen the show, he watched the whole thing to prepare for the role. Set in the 60s and 70s, "The Many Saints of Newark" concerns the tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities, and follows a teenaged Tony Soprano as he and his family get embroiled in a gang war.

In 2022, Gandolfini is set to appear in the action thriller "The Gray Man," his second film with the Russo brothers. The Netflix film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Billy Bob Thornton. Additionally, Gandolfini was cast in Ari Aster's film "Disappointment Blvd.," starring Joaquin Phoenix.