Michael Biehn Net Worth:

What Is Michael Biehn's Net Worth and Salary?

Michael Biehn is an American actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Biehn is best known for his roles in James Cameron films, such as Sergeant Kyle Reese in the first two films in the "Terminator" franchise (1984–1991), Corporal Dwayne Hicks in "Aliens" (1986), and Lieutenant Hiram Coffey in "The Abyss" (1989). Michael has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Tombstone" (1993), "The Rock" (1996), and "Grindhouse" (2007) and the television series "The Runaways" (1978–1979), "The Magnificent Seven" (1998–2000), "Adventure Inc." (2002–2003), "Hawaii" (2008), and "24 Hour Rental" (2014).

Biehn wrote and directed the films "The Blood Bond" (2010) and "The Victim" (2011), and he produced the films "The Night Visitor" (2013), "Mindless" (2014), "Hidden in the Woods" (2014), "The Girl" (2016), "Psychophonia" (2016), "She Rises" (2016), "The Lincoln" (2016), "Altered Perception" (2017), "Cabaret of the Dead" (2017), and "Killer Weekend" (2020). Michael has also lent his voice to the video games "Metal Gear" (1987), "Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun" (1999), "Aliens: Colonial Marines" (2013), "Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon" (2013), and "Trials of the Blood Dragon" (2016).

Early Life

Michael Biehn was born on July 31, 1956, in Anniston, Alabama. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with mother Marcia, father Don (a lawyer,) sister Brooks, and brothers Steven and Jonathon. In high school, he was a member of the basketball team and drama club. After graduation, Michael enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he studied drama and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity, but he dropped out after two years to move to Hollywood.

Career

Biehn made his TV debut in 1977 with guest-starring roles on "James at 16" and "Logan's Run." In 1978, he had an uncredited role in "Grease" and appeared in the film "Coach" and the TV movies "Zuma Beach" and "A Fire in the Sky." From 1978 to 1979, Michael played Mark Johnson on the NBC drama "The Runaways," and in 1981, he co-starred with Lauren Bacall in "The Fan." He then appeared in the film "The Lords of Discipline" (1983) and guest-starred in three episodes of "Hill Street Blues" (1984), and he played Sergeant Kyle Reese in 1984's "The Terminator" alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. The film grossed $78.3 million against a $6.4 million budget, and Biehn reprised his role in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," which had a much higher budget ($94–102 million) and brought in $520.9 million at the box office. Michael co-starred with Sigourney Weaver in 1986's "Aliens," one of the year's highest-grossing films, then he starred in 1989's "The Abyss" alongside Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

In the '90s, Biehn appeared in the films "Navy SEALs" (1990), "Timebomb" (1991), "K2" (1991), "Deadfall" (1993), "Jade" (1995), "Breach of Trust" (1995), and "Dead Men Can't Dance" (1997), portrayed real-life outlaw Johnny Ringo in the 1993 Western "Tombstone," and co-starred with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in 1996's "The Rock," which grossed $335.1 million at the box office. He also appeared in the TV movies "A Taste for Killing" (1992), "Deep Red" (1994), "Conundrum" (1996), and "Asteroid" (1997), and from 1998 to 2000, he starred as Chris Larabee on the CBS Western "The Magnificent Seven." Michael played Judson Cross on the syndicated series "Adventure Inc." from 2002 to 2003, and in 2004, he starred as Sean Harrison on the NBC crime drama "Hawaii." Around this time, he appeared in the films "Cherry Falls" (2000), "The Art of War" (2000), "Megiddo: The Omega Code 2" (2001), and "Clockstoppers" (2002) and the TV movies "Chain of Command" (2000), "Borderline" (2002), and "The Legend of Butch & Sundance" (2004). Biehn played Sheriff Hague in the "Planet Terror" segment of the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double feature "Grindhouse" in 2007, and he guest-starred on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" in 2006 and "Criminal Minds" in 2009.

In 2010, Michael appeared in the films "Psych 9" and "Bereavement" as well as "The Blood Bond," which he wrote and directed. The following year, he played the police office father of Topher Grace and Anna Faris' Matt and Wendy Franklin in the comedy "Take Me Home Tonight," and he appeared in the films "The Divide," "Puncture," "The Victim" (which he wrote and directed), and "Yellow Rock." Biehn starred in and executive produced 2013's "The Night Visitor," and in 2014, he played Buzz on the Canadian comedy series "24 Hour Rental" and appeared in the films "The Legend of DarkHorse County," "Tapped Out," "The Dark Forest," and "Hidden in the Woods." He starred in and executive produced 2016's "Psychopath" and "She Rises" and 2020's "Killer Weekend," and he appeared in the films "The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power" (2015), "The Night Visitor 2: Heather's Story" (2016), "The Shadow Effect" (2017), and "Red Handed" (2019). In 2020, Michael guest-starred on the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

Personal Life

Michael married actress Carlene Olson on July 11, 1980, and they welcomed twin sons Taylor and Devon in 1984. Biehn and Olson divorced in 1987, then Michael wed Gina Marsh on January 1, 1988. Before separating in 2008, Biehn and Marsh had two sons, Caelan (born in 1992) and Alexander (born in 2003). The divorce was finalized in 2014, and Michael married his "The Victim" co-star Jennifer Blanc on June 7, 2018. The couple has a son, Dashiell, who was born in 2015.

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Biehn received a Life Career Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, and the organization gave him a Special Award in 1991 and a Best Actor nomination for "Aliens" in 1987. He was presented with a Time-Machine Honorary Award at the 2011 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, and in 2003, Michael and his "Aliens" castmates earned a DVD Exclusive Award nomination for Best Audio Commentary (New for DVD).