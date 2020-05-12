Mia Talerico net worth: Mia Talerico is an American actress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. She is best known for starring on the TV series Good Luck Charlie.

Mia Talerico was born in Santa Barbara, California in September 2008. She starred as Charlie Duncan on the Disney Channel television series Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014. Talerico began starring as Paige on the TV series Mani in 2018. She has appeared in episodes of the TV series Jessie and Conrad. Mia Talerico has also appeared in the shorts Shadow Theory and Photographic Memory and in the TV movie Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!. She was only 11 months old when filming began for Good Luck Charlie. Mia Talerico has also appeared in episodes of the TV series So Random! and Jojo's Juice. She appeared on the TV specials Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2013 and 2014 and Radio Disney Music Awards in 2014.