Mia Sara Net Worth:

What Is Mia Sara's Net Worth?

Mia Sara is an American actress who has a net worth of $50 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of many years, producer/director/puppeteer Brian Henson. Mia is most widely recognized for playing Sloane Peterson in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." It was her second film role.

Sara has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Legend" (1985), "A Stranger Among Us" (1992), and "Timecop" (1994) and the miniseries "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" (1997). She starred as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn on The WB series "Birds of Prey" from 2002 to 2003, making her the first actress to play the DC Comics character in a live-action project. In 1995, Sara won a Best Supporting Actress Saturn Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for her performance in "Timecop."

Early Life

Mia Sara was born Mia Sarapochiello on June 19, 1967, in Brooklyn Heights, New York. Mia is the daughter of photographers Diana and Jerome Sarapochiello, and she has a younger sister named Cassie. Sara was raised in the Roman Catholic faith, and she graduated from St. Ann's School in 1985.

Career

Mia made her television debut in a 1983 episode of the soap opera "All My Children," and in 1985, she played Princess Lili in the fantasy film "Legend" alongside Tom Cruise and Tim Curry. Next, she starred as Sloane Peterson, the girlfriend of Ferris Bueller, in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which grossed $70.7 million against a $5 million budget. In 2014, the film was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." In 1987, Sara played the title role in the miniseries "Queenie," and in 1988, she guest-starred on "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" and appeared in the films "Apprentice to Murder" and "Shadows in the Storm." In 1989, she starred in the miniseries "Till We Meet Again" and the TV movie "Big Time," then she appeared in the films "Any Man's Death" (1990), "A Climate for Killing" (1991), and "By the Sword" (1991). Mia co-starred with Melanie Griffith in the 1992 crime drama "A Stranger Among Us," and she appeared in the TV movies "Daughter of Darkness" (1990), "Call of the Wild" (1992), and "Blindsided" (1993) and the television series "Time Trax" (1993).

In 1994, Sara co-starred with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the science-fiction film "Timecop," which brought in $101.6 million at the box office. That year she also starred in the film "Caroline at Midnight," and in 1995, she appeared in the TV movie "Bullet to Beijing" and the films "The Maddening," "The Set Up," "The Pompatus of Love," and "Black Day Blue Night." Mia guest-starred on the medical drama "Chicago Hope" in 1995 and 1996, and she appeared in the 1996 TV movies "Midnight in Saint Petersburg" and "Undertow." She played Mara in the 1997 miniseries "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" alongside Michael Caine and Patrick Dempsey, then she appeared in the films "Dazzle" (1999), "The Impossible Elephant" (2001), "Turn of Faith" (2002), and "Hoodlum & Son" (2003). From 2002 to 2003, Sara played Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn on "Birds of Prey," which aired 13 episodes, then she guest-starred on "CSI: NY" (2005) and appeared in the miniseries "Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King" (2006). She played Princess Langwidere in the 2012 film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz," and in 2013, she appeared in the short film "Pretty Pretty."

Personal Life

Mia married her "Bullet to Beijing" co-star Jason Connery (Sean Connery's son) on March 17, 1996, and they welcomed son Dashiell on June 3, 1997. Sara and Connery divorced in 2002, then she married Jim Henson's son Brian Henson on April 6, 2010. The couple has a daughter named Amelia, who was born in 2005. Henson directed Sara in the 2001 miniseries "Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story."

Real Estate

Brian and Mia own several homes around the world. Their most notable properties are a custom-built mansion in the Hollywood Hills and a New York City penthouse. Their Hollywood Hills house was custom-built by the couple in an extremely modern version of Irish castles they visited on vacations. Sara and Henson own a second Hollywood Hills home, which came up for rent in June 2020 for $20,000 per month.