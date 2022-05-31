Mia Goth Net Worth:

What Is Mia Goth's Net Worth and Salary?

Mia Goth is an English actress and model who has a net worth of $2 million. Goth modeled as a teenager before making her film debut in 2013's "Nymphomaniac." Mia has appeared in films such as "The Survivalist" (2015), "A Cure for Wellness" (2016), "Suspiria" (2018), "Emma" (2020), and "X" (2022) as well as the television series "The Tunnel" (2013).

Early Life

Mia Goth was born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth on October 25, 1993, in Southwark, London, England. Mia was born to a Canadian father, Eric, and a Brazilian mother, Rachel, and her maternal grandparents are actress Maria Gladys and artist Lee Jaffe. Rachel was 20 years old when Mia was born, and two weeks after her birth, the family moved to Brazil so Rachel's family could help raise Mia. Goth's parents divorced when she was 3 years old, and at the age of 5, she moved back to London with her mother. In 2017, Mia told "AnOther" magazine, "I remember leaving Brazil and it was really difficult. At five you make such strong connections and one of my first memories was holding my grandmother's hand in Copacabana and thinking 'This is where I live, and this is where I'll grow up', and even as a five-year-old I appreciated the beauty of that place, knew that it was special and that I was lucky and that not everywhere was like this." When Mia was 10, she and Rachel moved to Nova Scotia to be closer to Eric, and Goth "went to seven schools in one year." Mia and her mother moved to Catford in southeast London when Goth was 12, and she attended secondary school there.

Career

After fashion photographer Gemma Booth discovered Goth at London's Underage Festival, Mia signed a contract with Storm Model Management and soon appeared in ads for Miu Miu and "Vogue." She started auditioning for films when she was 16, and she made her acting debut in 2013 when she appeared in the Future Unlimited "Haunted Love" music video (which was directed by her then-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf), the British-French crime drama "The Tunnel," and the Lars von Trier film "Nymphomaniac." In 2014, Goth appeared in the short film "Magpie," and in 2015, she starred in the lead role in "The Survivalist," played the daughter of amateur mountain climber Beck Weathers in the biographical film "Everest," and guest-starred on the BBC One series "Wallander."

In 2016, Mia starred as Hannah von Reichmerl in the Gore Verbinski-directed psychological horror film "A Cure for Wellness," then she appeared in "Marrowbone" (2017) and "High Life" (2018). She played Sara Simms in the 2018 remake of the supernatural horror film "Suspiria" alongside Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, and in 2019, she appeared in the short film "The Staggering Girl." Goth played Harriet Smith in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma," and in 2021, she appeared in the action drama film "Mayday." In 2022, she lent her voice to the stop-motion animated film "The House" and co-starred with Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Brittany Snow in the critically-acclaimed slasher "X." Mia played two roles in "X," protagonist/aspiring porn actress Maxine Minx and elderly antagonist Pearl, and in March 2022, it was announced that she would be reprising the role of Pearl in the prequel film "Pearl."

Personal Life

Mia began a relationship with her "Nymphomaniac" co-star Shia LaBeouf in 2012, and on October 10, 2016, they took part in a wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas. A local officiant said that Goth and LeBeouf had a commitment ceremony and weren't legally married, but later that month, Shia confirmed the marriage during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In September 2018, it was announced that Mia and Shia had filed for divorce, but they later reconciled and welcomed their first child in March 2022.

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, "Suspiria" won the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and Mia and her co-stars earned a Best Ensemble Performance nomination at the Faro Island Film Festival. In 2015, Goth received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer for "The Survivalist," and she was nominated for an MTV Movie + TV Award for Most Frightened Performance for "X" in 2022.