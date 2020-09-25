Mena Massoud net worth: Mena Massoud is an Egyptian Canadian actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for starring as the title character in 2019 movie Aladdin.

Mena Massoud was born in Cairo, Egypt in September 1991. In 2011 he starred as Bretten Thomason on the television series Poser. Massoud starred as Hafitz the Preserver on the TV series The 99 in 2011. In 2012 he starred as Jason on the series Cut to the Chase. Mena Massoud starred as Jared Malik on the television series Open Heart in 2015. In 2018 he starred as Tarek Kassar on the TV series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Massoud starred as Ethan Hart on the series Reprisal in 2019. He has also appeared in films including Ordinary Days, Strange but True, and Run This Town. Mena Massoud won a GQ Men of the Year Award in 2019 for Breakthrough Talent. He was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor for Aladdin.