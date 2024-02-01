What is Melissa Roxburgh's Net Worth?

Melissa Roxburgh is a Canadian and American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Melissa Roxburgh is known for her roles in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," Supernatural," "The Marine 4: Moving Target," "Star Trek Beyond," "Valor," "Mindcage," and "Manifest," among others.

Early Life

Melissa Roxburgh was born on December 10, 1992 in Vancouver, Canada. Her father, Cam, works as a pastor while her mother, Shelley, is a retired professional tennis player from England. Her parents moved to Vancouver from the United States and founded a church in Vancouver. Roxburgh grew up with her two sisters and one brother. Growing up, her family traveled often to places in Africa, Europe, and South America.

She attended high school in Vancouver and then started her pursuit of acting in the city. She trained as an actor at the William Esper Studio. She later enrolled at Simon Fraser University to study communications and journalism.

Career

Roxburgh landed her first film role in 2011 when she was cast as Rachel Lewis in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules." The following year, in 2012, she appeared in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," this time as Heather Hills. She also had a role in the film "Big Time Movie" and appeared in two episodes of "Arrow" as the character Blake. In 2012 and 2014, she appeared in episodes of "Supernatural," each time as a different character.

In 2014, Roxburgh appeared as Jeni in the film "Leprechaun: Origins." She also landed a part in an episode of "The Tomorrow People." The following year, in 2015, she appeared in the television film "Sorority Murder" as the character Carly. She also had a role in the film "The Marine 4: Moving Target" as Olivia Tanis.

Roxburgh was busy in 2016. She appeared in the popular film "Star Trek Beyond" as Ensign Syl. She also had a role in the Canadian short science fiction film "2BR02B: To Be or Naught to Be" as Leora Duncan and appeared in "Lost Solace." Additionally, she had a part in an episode of "Legends of Tomorrow."

In 2017, Roxburgh landed the main cast role in the series "Valor," playing the character of Thea. The show is a military drama that aired for one season of 13 episodes from 2017 to 2018 on The CW. It was then cancelled after one season. The same year, she also appeared in an episode of "Travelers" in the role of Carrie. In 2018, Roxburgh appeared in the independent film "In God I Trust" as character Mya Matheson.

Roxburgh landed what has become her most prominent role to date in 2018 when she was cast in the series "Manifest" as character Michaela Stone, a main cast role. The show centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show aired on NBC for four total seasons and 62 episodes. Roxburgh's character is a New York Police Department detective who was a passenger on the flight. The show received generally favorable reviews and was on air from 2018 to 2023.

While shooting "Manifest," Roxburgh did not take on many other projects. However, she did appear in the 2020 film "I Still Believe" as character Heather Henning. The film is a Christian romantic drama based on the life of American contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter, Jeremy Camp, and his first wife Melissa, who was diagnosed with cancer shortly before they were married. Roxburgh plays the sister of Melissa in the film.

In 2022, Roxburgh appeared in the film "Mindcage" as May Kelly. The film is a supernatural mystery thriller also starring Martin Lawrence, John Malkovich, and Robert Knepper. Roxburgh plays the role of a detective in the film bent on catching a serial killer. In 2023, she appeared in an episode of "Quantum Leap."

Personal Life

Roxburgh enjoys traveling after having traveled often with her family as a child. Traveling early in her life sparked an interest in social justice issues. She has devoted her time and energy to various humanitarian causes, like the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC assists people in extreme humanitarian crises.

Roxburgh is in a relationship with J.R. Ramirez, who is her co-star on the show "Manifest." The couple were rumored to have started dating in 2020, though nothing was officially confirmed by either Roxburgh or Ramirez. However, in 2022, they posted photos together on a romantic vacation in Fiji, confirming their relationship.