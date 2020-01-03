Melinda Dillon net worth: Melinda Dillon is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Melinda Dillon was born in Hope, Arkansas in October 1939. She was married to Richard LIbertini from 1963 to 1978. She acted on stage and earned a Tony Award nomination in 1963 for starring on Broadway in the original production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Dillon starred as Mary in the 1976 film Bound for Glory and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actress. She was nominated for an Academy Award and a Saturn Award for starring as Jillian Guiler in the 1977 movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Melinda Dillon was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for starring as Teresa in Absence of Malice in 1981. She was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actress for starring as Nancy Henderson in the 1987 movie Harry and the Hendersons. Melinda Dillon was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for starring as Rose Gator in the 1999 film Magnolia. She was also nominated for a CableACE Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for State of Emergency. Melinda Dillon starred in other films including F.I.S.T., A Christmas Story, and The Prince of Tides.