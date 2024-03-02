Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Salary: $37 Thousand Per Episode Birthdate: Mar 14, 1968 (55 years old) Birthplace: Toronto Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Megan Follows' Net Worth

What is Megan Follows's Net Worth?

Megan Follows is an actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Megan Follows rose to fame playing Anne Shirley in the 1985 television film adaptation of "Anne of Green Gables," a role she reprised in the film's first two sequels. Later, from 2013 to 2017, she portrayed Catherine de' Medici in the historical romantic drama series "Reign." Follows has also done extensive acting on stage, with credits including "A Doll's House," "Othello," "Fool for Love," and "Top Girls."

Early Life

Megan Follows was born on March 14, 1968 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the youngest of four children of actors Dawn Greenhalgh and Ted Follows. Her siblings Edwina, Laurence, and Samantha all also joined the entertainment industry.

Career Beginnings

Follows began acting at the age of nine when she appeared in a commercial for Bell Canada. After that, she appeared in episodes of such television shows as "Matt and Jenny," "The Baxters," and "The Littlest Hobo." Follows also acted in the short films "The Olden Days Coat" (1981) and "Boys and Girls" (1983), the latter of which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. In 1984, she starred in the Canadian television film "Hockey Night" and appeared on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Domestic Life."

Anne of Green Gables

Follows had her breakthrough role in the 1985 television film adaptation of "Anne of Green Gables." She played the titular Anne Shirley, a role she won over 3,000 other young girls. The film was a huge hit, sweeping the Gemini Awards and winning an Emmy Award as well. Follows went on to reprise her role in "Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel," which premiered in 1987. Similarly successful, the film won six Gemini Awards, including one for Follows. She went on to reprise her role once more for the 2000 sequel "Anne of Green Gables: The Continuing Story." For the fourth film, 2008's "Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning," Barbara Hershey took over the role of Anne Shirley, who was now middle-aged.

Further Television Career

After the second "Anne of Green Gables" film, Follows appeared in an episode of the anthology series "The Ray Bradbury Theater." In 1991, she starred alongside David Soul and David Morse in the NBC television film "Cry in the Wild: The Taking of Peggy Ann." A couple years later, Follows was on the short-lived CBS show "Second Chances." In 1995, she appeared in episodes of "The Outer Limits" and "Murder, She Wrote," and starred alongside Amanda Plummer in the television film "Under the Piano." After starring in the third "Anne of Green Gables" film at the dawn of the 21st century, Follows appeared in an episode of "ER." She went on to act in the Hallmark television film "Plainsong" in 2004 and the CBC television film "Shania: A Life in Eight Albums" in 2005. In 2006, Follows played the mother of the titular character in the television film "Booky Makes Her Mark," based on the book by Bernice Thurman Hunter. She reprised the role in the sequels "Booky and the Secret Santa" and "Booky's Crush."

From 2009 to 2021, Follows played the recurring character Lily Borden in the Canadian series "Heartland." She also directed multiple episodes of the show. During that span of time, Follows had guest roles on such shows as "Brothers and Sisters," "House," "Hollywood Heights," and "Longmire," and appeared in the miniseries "World Without End." She had her biggest television role from 2013 to 2017, portraying Florentine noblewoman Catherine de' Medici in the historical romantic drama series "Reign." She starred alongside Adelaide Kane, Torrance Coombs, Celina Sinden, and Toby Regbo, among others. Following the end of "Reign," Follows began playing the mother of the titular character in the supernatural Western horror series "Wynonna Earp," then in its third season. The show concluded after four seasons in 2021.

Film Career

The same year she starred in "Anne of Green Gables," Follows made her big-screen debut in the horror film "Silver Bullet," based on the Stephen King novella "Cycle of the Werewolf." She starred alongside Corey Haim, Everett McGill, and Gary Busey. Later, in 1990, Follows voiced Clara Stahlbaum in the animated fantasy film "The Nutcracker Prince." Her other notable credits include the 2004 Christian film "Christmas Child" and the 2007 comedy "Breakfast with Scot."

Stage Career

Follows began acting on stage in 1988 with a role in a Toronto production of "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds." In the early 1990s, she played Juliet in two different productions of "Romeo and Juliet." Her other notable stage credits have included "A Doll's House," "Othello," "Uncle Vanya," "Top Girls," "Fool for Love," "The Real Thing," and "'night, Mother." Follows has often acted alongside her mother and siblings on stage.

Personal Life

In 1991, Follows married gaffer and photographer Christopher Porter. They had two children named Lyla and Russell before they divorced in 1996. Follows subsequently began a relationship with actor Stuart Hughes, whom she stayed with until 2010.