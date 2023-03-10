Meg Turney Net Worth

What is Meg Turney's Net Worth?

Meg Turney is an American internet personality, cosplayer, and model who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Meg Turney first gained recognition for her hosting work on the YouTube channels SourceFed and The Know. She has expanded her online presence with her own YouTube and Twitch channels, on which she posts vlogs, live streams, and "Let's Play" videos. Among her other activities, Turney is known for cosplaying at various media conventions. Turney also hosted the show Nerdist News. In addition to co-hosting she also writes for SourceFed. She hosted an episode of AMA's On Demand and hosted the SF spinoff channel SourceFedNERD. She left SourceFed in May 2014 and became the new host for Rooster Teeth's new channel called The Know where she debuted in June 2014. The same month Meg appeared on the SyFy series Heroes of Cosplay.

Early Life

Meg Turney was born on March 12, 1987 in Austin, Texas.

Start of Online Career

In late 2009, Turney registered her own YouTube channel. However, she didn't start posting until 2012 when she uploaded her first vlogs. Around this time, Turney hosted event coverage for the online art community DeviantArt, and also served as a featured host on CraveOnline's "TechKnow" program. Her breakthrough came a little later when she became a cohost on the YouTube channel SourceFed alongside Steve Zaragoza. On the channel, which was created by Philip DeFranco, Turney and Zaragoza talked about everything from cosplaying to the "Star Wars" franchise. In addition to her hosting duties, Turney wrote for the SourceFed website. She remained on the channel until the spring of 2014. During her time hosting for SourceFed, Turney also served as a host on some other online series, including "On Demand" and "Nerdist News."

Rooster Teeth

After leaving SourceFed, Turney became a host on the YouTube channel The Know, created by the digital media company Rooster Teeth. A little later, she started co-hosting "The Know it All: Leaderboard," a collaborative series between Rooster Teeth and another digital media company, The Daily Dot. Turney was involved in a number of other Rooster Teeth projects over the subsequent years; she voiced the character Neon Katt on its animated series "RWBY" and served as a host on the weekly gaming podcast "The Patch." In mid-2016, Turney amicably left Rooster Teeth.

Twitch Streaming

Following her departure from Rooster Teeth, Turney began streaming on Twitch. On the video live streaming service, she has uploaded numerous "Let's Play" videos and streams. In 2019, Turney joined the gaming roster of the talent agency Abrams Artists. Later in the year, she participated in a "Dead by Daylight" tournament hosted by Twitch Rivals. Turney has continued to stream "Dead by Daylight" on a regular basis, in addition to several other games. In 2020, she signed to the talent agency TalentX Gaming.

OnlyFans

Turney created an OnlyFans account in March of 2020 to supplement her Patreon account. She has since made it her primary content hub, uploading topless photos and cosplay photosets.

Cosplaying and Modeling

An avid cosplayer, Turney began the activity in 2002 when she attended the annual anime convention Ushicon 1. Her first cosplay was as Sailor Heavy Metal Papillon from the iconic anime "Sailor Moon." Since then, Turney has become renowned for her cosplay appearances at various conventions; among her most famous cosplays are Princess Leia, Faye Valentine, and Psycho from the video game "Borderlands 2." In 2013, she hosted a cosplay contest at SXSW. Due to her frequently racy cosplays, Turney began traditional glamour modeling, and in 2015 did a photoshoot for Playboy.

Personal Life

Turney is openly bisexual, and has discussed her sexuality in various interviews and at events.

Since 2013 Meg Turney has been dating English filmmaker Gavin Free. The couple have a home together in Austin, Texas.

In January of 2018, an armed man broke into their house and fired one shot while the couple hid in a closet and called the police. The suspect was killed by officers after an exchange of gunfire. The gunman had been an obsessed fan of Turney, and had driven 11 hours from Albuquerque, New Mexico to confront Free. Both Free and Turney were unharmed in the incident.