What is Meg Donnelly's Net Worth?

Meg Donnelly is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Meg Donnelly is known for her roles on the television series "American Housewife" and "The Winchesters" and for her role in Disney Channel's "Zombies" musical film series. She also voiced Supergirl in the animated DC Comics superhero films "Legion of Super-Heroes" and "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Early Life and Education

Meg Donnelly was born on July 25, 2000 in New York City and was raised in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. She took to performing at an early age, and at the age of six began training in voice, dance, and acting at Annie's Playhouse School of Performing Arts. Donnelly went on to appear in various productions by the New York-based groups the Broadway Kids, Kids of the Arts, and Time to Shine.

Television Career

Donnelly began acting on television in 2013 with a main role on the Netflix series "Team Toon." Between 2015 and 2016, she made some appearances on the ABC sociological hidden camera series "What Would You Do?" In the latter year, Donnelly had her breakout role on the ABC sitcom "American Housewife." She played Taylor Otto, the teenage daughter of housewife Kate (Katy Mixon) and her husband Greg (Diedrich Bader). Donnelly took over the role from Johnny Sequoyah, who played Taylor in the pilot episode. Her character's siblings were Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) and Anna-Kat (Julie Butters and then Giselle Eisenberg for the last season). "American Housewife" was a substantial hit, running for five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

In 2018, Donnelly starred as cheerleader Addison Wells in the Disney Channel Original Movie musical "Zombies." She acted opposite Milo Manheim, a zombie football player with whom her character falls in love. Donnelly reprised her role in the sequels "Zombies 2" (2020), "Zombies 3" (2022), and "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" (2025). She also voiced Addison Wells in the animated spinoff series "Zombies: Addison's Monster Mystery" and "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series," which premiered in 2020 and 2023, respectively. Also in 2020, Donnelly voiced the supervillain Scream in an episode of the Disney XD animated series "Spider-Man."

In 2021, Donnelly had a guest role on the Disney Channel comedy series "Bunk'd," a spinoff of "Jessie." The next year, she played the recurring role of college student Val in the third season of the Disney+ musical mockumentary "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Donnelly also began playing the main role of Mary Campbell on the CW series "The Winchesters," a spinoff of "Supernatural" about the future parents of that show's protagonists Dean and Sam. The show was ultimately short-lived, being canceled in 2023 after a single season. A couple of years later, Donnelly was a contestant on the 13th season of the reality singing competition series "The Masked Singer." Playing the character Coral, she finished in third place.

Film Career

Donnelly made her film debut in the independent film "The Broken Ones," which premiered at the SOHO International Film Festival in 2017. Later, in 2023, she voiced Supergirl in the DC Comics animated superhero film "Legion of Super-Heroes," which was released straight to home video and streaming. Donnelly reprised the role in the trilogy "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" in 2024.

Music Career

As a singer, Donnelly released her debut single, "Smile," in the summer of 2018. She released her second single, "Digital Love," in early 2019. After appearing on "The Masked Singer" in 2025, Donnelly released her debut EP, "Dying Art."

Personal Life

In 2024, Donnelly confirmed that she was dating her "Winchesters" co-star Drake Rodger.