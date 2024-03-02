What is Maya Erskine's Net Worth?

Maya Erskine is an actress, screenwriter, and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Maya Erskine is known for her roles in such television series as "Man Seeking Woman," "Betas," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and "Pen15," the lattermost of which she co-created and co-wrote with her costar Anna Konkle. She has also done extensive voice acting, with notable roles in the animated series "Crossing Swords" and "Blue Eye Samurai," among others. Meanwhile, Erskine's film credits have included "When Jeff Tried to Save the World," "Plus One," and "Sacramento."

Early Life and Education

Maya Erskine was born on May 7, 1987 in Los Angeles, California to Mutsuko Nigatawa and jazz drummer Peter Erskine. She is of Japanese descent on her mother's side. As a teenager, Erskine attended Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences and Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. She went on to attend the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied theater.

Television Career, 2013-2018

Erskine began acting on television in 2013. In addition to guest roles on "Hart of Dixie" and the short-lived adult animated series "High School USA!," she began playing the main role of Mikki in the Amazon Prime Video series "Betas." The show ran for 11 episodes through early 2014. The following year, Erskine played the main role of Maggie in the first season of the FXX series "Man Seeking Woman," starring Jay Baruchel and Eric André. Also on FXX, she lent her voice to two episodes of the adult animated series "Stone Quackers." Erskine had her next main role in 2016, playing a nurse in the short-lived NBC series "Heartbeat." The same year, she began playing the recurring role of Diane Nakamura on HBO's "Insecure," a role she continued in the show's second season in 2017. Erskine had another recurring role from 2017 to 2018, playing Rae in the final two seasons of the Hulu series "Casual."

Pen15

Erskine gained her greatest recognition yet with the comedy television series "Pen15," which premiered on Hulu in early 2019. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the show, she starred in the main role of Maya Ishii-Peters, a shy and immature seventh-grader who is best friends with her classmate Anna Kone, played by Anna Konkle. The mother of Erskine's character was played by Erskine's real-life mother Mutsuko. "Pen15" was a hit, running for two seasons and earning multiple Emmy and WGA Award nominations, including for Erskine's writing.

Further Television Career

While "Pen15" was still running, Erskine lent her voice to episodes of the adult animated series "BoJack Horseman," "Robot Chicken," and "Big Mouth." She also voiced the recurring character Princess Blossom in the Hulu adult animated sitcom "Crossing Swords," and voiced Kaylee in three episodes of "Bob's Burgers." Returning to live-action roles in 2022, Erskine played Sully Stark in the Disney+ miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The following year, she resumed her voice-acting work when she began voicing the main role of Mizu in the Netflix adult animated series "Blue Eye Samurai." Erskine went on to star opposite Donald Glover in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," an adaptation of the 1996 television series and 2005 film of the same name. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024.

Film Career

Erskine made her feature film debut in the 2015 science-fiction horror film "Frankenstein," a modernized adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel. She next appeared in two films in 2018: "6 Balloons" and "When Jeff Tried to Save the World." Erskine had her first starring role in a film in 2019, acting opposite Jack Quaid in the romcom "Plus One." The same year, she appeared as part of the ensemble cast of Amy Poehler's feature directorial debut, "Wine Country."

In 2020, Erskine appeared as a talking head in the documentary "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics," and voiced Judy Takamoto in the animated mystery comedy "Scoob!," a reboot of the "Scooby-Doo" film series. She had another voice role in 2022, playing Mercy Graves in the animated superhero comedy "DC League of Super-Pets." Erskine's subsequent credits have included the stop-motion animated fantasy adventure film "Wildwood" and the comedy road trip film "Sacramento."

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2020, Erskine got engaged to actor Michael Angarano. The following year, they had a son named Leo, and a couple years later were married. Erskine is among the stars of Angarano's film "Sacramento."

In December 2020 Maya and Michael paid a bit over $2 million for a home in Los Angeles. They sold this home in June 2023 for $2.45 million.