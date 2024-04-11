Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Sep 4, 1980 (43 years old) Birthplace: Dobbs Ferry Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Max Greenfield's Net Worth

What Is Max Greenfield's Net Worth?

Max Greenfield is an American actor, director, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Max Greenfield is best known for starring as Schmidt on Fox's "New Girl" (2011–2018) and Dave Johnson on the CBS series "The Neighborhood" (2018–present). Max has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "They Came Together" (2014), "Hello, My Name Is Doris" (2015), "The Big Short" (2015), "The Glass Castle" (2017), "What Men Want" (2019), and "Promising Young Woman" (2020) and the television series "Veronica Mars" (2005–2007; 2019), "Modern Men" (2006), "Ugly Betty" (2007–2008), "Greek" (2008), "Raising the Bar" (2009), "American Horror Story: Hotel" (2015), and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (2018). Greenfield voiced Roger in "Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016) and Roger the Dog in "Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!" (2020), and he has also lent his voice to the animated TV shows "Bob's Burgers" (2013–2020), "All Hail King Julien: Exiled" (2017), "BoJack Horseman" (2019), and "Tuca & Bertie" (2021–2022). Max created the Audience Network series "The Gentlemen's League" (2010–2011), and he also served as a producer and director on the show. He produced the 2017 film "Fist Fight," and he received a "story by" credit on the film. Greenfield has also published the children's books "I Don't Want to Read This Book" (2021), "This Book Is Not a Present" (2022), and "I Don't Want to Read This Book Aloud" (2023).

Early Life

Max Greenfield was born on September 4, 1979, in Dobbs Ferry, New York. Max is Jewish, and his bar mitzvah was "Saturday Night Live"-themed. He attended Dobbs Ferry High School, graduating in 1998. As a teenager, Greenfield played the position of wide receiver on the school's football team.

Career

Max made his television debut on the MTV series "Undressed" in 2000. He then guest-starred on "Boston Public" (2002), "Gilmore Girls" (2003), "Sleeper Cell" (2005), "The O.C." (2007), "Life" (2007), "Kath & Kim" (2008), and "Melrose Place" (2009). His first film was 2004's "Cross Bronx," and he followed it with "When Do We Eat?" in 2005. From 2005 to 2007, Greenfield had a recurring role as Leo D'Amato on the UPN/CW series "Veronica Mars," and he returned for the 2019 Hulu revival and appeared in the 2014 film of the same name. In 2006, he starred as Kyle Brewster on The WB sitcom "Modern Men," and from 2007 to 2008, he played Nick Pepper in eight episodes of ABC's "Ugly Betty." Max also had recurring roles as Michael on ABC Family's "Greek" (2008) and David Steinberg on TNT's "Raising the Bar" (2009). From 2011 to 2018, he starred as Schmidt on Fox's "New Girl" alongside Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone. The series aired 146 episodes over seven seasons and earned Greenfield a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. Around this time, he also guest-starred on "Castle" (2010), "Lie to Me" (2010), "No Ordinary Family" (2010), "The Whole Truth" (2010), "Hot in Cleveland" (2011; 2014), "Happy Endings" (2011), "The Mindy Project" (2014–2015), and "Will & Grace" (2017), and he had recurring roles as Gabriel on "American Horror Story: Hotel" (2015) and Ronnie on "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (2018).

Max appeared in the films "They Came Together" (2014), "About Alex" (2014), "Hello, My Name Is Doris" (2015), "Shot Caller" (2017), "The Glass Castle" (2017), "I'm Not Here" (2017), "A Futile and Stupid Gesture" (2018), "The Oath" (2018), and "What Men Want" (2019) as well as the Academy Award-nominated films "The Big Short" (2015) and "Promising Young Woman" (2020). In 2018, Greenfield began starring as Dave Johnson on the CBS sitcom "The Neighborhood" alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. The series earned NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2024, and it won an AAFCA TV Honor for Best Comedy in 2019 and a NAMIC Vision Award for Comedy in 2023. In recent years, Max has appeared in the films "The Valet" (2022) and "First Time Female Director" (2023) and guest-starred on "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2019), "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D." (2021), and "American Horror Stories" (2022).

Personal Life

Max married casting director Tess Sanchez on August 8, 2008, and they welcomed daughter Lilly in 2010 and son Ozzie in 2015. Greenfield is a supporter of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization the Young Storytellers Foundation, which "equips young people to be the driving force of their own narratives" and is dedicated to "bringing people together and creating stories to raise the voices of those who don't often get heard."

Awards and Nominations

In 2012, Greenfield received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "New Girl," followed by a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television in 2013. The series also earned him an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2012), two Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer (2012 and 2013), two Critics Choice Television Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2012 and 2013), an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2013), and Gold Derby Award nominations for Comedy Supporting Actor (2012 and 2013) and Breakthrough Performer of the Year (2012). Max shared Best Ensemble Gold Derby Award nominations with his "The Big Short" co-stars in 2016 and with his "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" castmates in 2018. In 2014, Greenfield and his "The ArScheerio Paul Show" co-stars earned a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast; Max portrayed Vanilla Ice in one episode of the series.

Real Estate

In December 2019 Max paid $1.675 million for a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. He listed this home for sale in March 2024 for $2.975 million. He sold this home a month later for $3.1 million.