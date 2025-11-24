Max Gail Net Worth

What is Max Gail's net worth?

Max Gail is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Max Gail is best known for playing Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz on the hit sitcom "Barney Miller," a role that made him one of the most recognizable ensemble actors of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Gail brought humor, humanity, and an understated emotional depth to Wojo, helping the series earn critical acclaim and multiple awards throughout its run.

After "Barney Miller," he built a diverse career that included dramatic guest roles, recurring characters on major network shows, documentary work, and steady performances across independent films. His later-career resurgence included a celebrated turn on the soap opera "General Hospital," where his portrayal of Mike Corbin earned widespread praise for its sensitive handling of Alzheimer's disease. Across every era of his career, Gail has stood out for bringing sincerity to his characters, whether playing a comedic everyman or a wounded father. He also has a long history of activism, using his platform to support environmental, social justice, and Native American causes while producing socially conscious projects behind the camera.

Early Life

Maxwell Trowbridge Gail Jr. was born in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Grosse Ile Township and attended Williams College, where he earned a degree in economics. After graduation, he briefly worked as a teacher before shifting toward acting. Gail trained at the Actor's Studio and began performing in regional theater, where his natural comedic timing and grounded emotional style quickly became his signature. Early stage roles in productions such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" helped him break into professional acting.

Breakthrough with "Barney Miller"

Gail's breakthrough arrived in 1975 when he was cast as Detective Stan Wojciehowicz on "Barney Miller." The series became one of television's most acclaimed workplace comedies, built around an ensemble cast and character-driven humor. Gail's portrayal of Wojo blended earnestness with endearing naivete, making him one of the show's most memorable characters. He remained with the series for its entire run through 1982 and directed several episodes, further expanding his creative involvement. The role earned him Emmy nominations and cemented his reputation as a versatile performer who could balance comedy with emotional storytelling.

Film and Television Career

After "Barney Miller," Gail worked steadily across genres. He appeared in films including "DC Cab," "The Big One," "The Escape Artist," and "Heartbreakers," and he continued to take on roles in television movies throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He also became a familiar guest star on major network series, with appearances on shows like "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Murder, She Wrote," "Whiz Kids," "Sons of Anarchy," "Hawaii Five-0," and "NCIS."

In addition to acting, Gail founded Full Circle, a production company focused on documentaries and socially driven storytelling. Through this work he helped produce films and projects centered on Native American rights, nuclear issues, and environmental advocacy.

"General Hospital" and Later Recognition

Gail earned one of the most acclaimed roles of his later career when he joined "General Hospital" as Mike Corbin, the estranged father of Sonny Corinthos. His performance, which followed the character's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, was widely praised for its compassion and realism. The role brought Gail renewed attention and multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Personal Life

Gail married Willie Bier in the 1980s, and the couple had one daughter together before Willie passed away from cancer. He later married artist Nan Harris, with whom he has two children. His daughter Grace is married to actor Adam Rodriguez. Throughout his life, he has remained active in philanthropic and social causes, lending his voice to environmental efforts, indigenous rights campaigns, and humanitarian projects.