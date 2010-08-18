Matthew Morrison Net Worth:

What is Matthew Morrison's net worth and salary?

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, musician, and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Matthew Morrison is probably best known for starring on the Fox musical comedy "Glee," for which he was nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

Morrison was born on October 30, 1978 in Fort Ord, California, and raised in Orange County. He is of Scottish heritage, and attended Los Alamitos High School, Orange County High School of the Arts, New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the Collaborative Arts Project 21 (CAP21).

During his high school days Matthew appeared in a musical with "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin. At 19 he landed a role in a chorus line of the Broadway adaption of "Footloose." That performance was followed in 2002 by a revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

"Glee" premiered on September 9, 2009 and ran 121 episodes over six seasons until it ended on March 20, 2015. Morrison played Will Schuester, a high school Spanish teacher who was trying to restore the school's glee club.

He released his first studio album simply titles Matthew Morrison on May 10, 2011, recorded under the label Mercury Records. The CD contains his singles "Summer Rain" and "Still Got Tonight."

Personal Life

Morrison was engaged for about a year to actress Chrishell Stause. Their relationship ended in 2007. In 2011 he began dating Renee Puente. They married in October 2014. They have two children together.

Matthew Morrison Salary

How much did Matthew Morrison make per episode of Glee? At his peak of the series he earned $80,000 per episode. That would typically work out to around $2 million season.

Real Estate

In June 2010, Matthew paid $1.2 million for a home in Los Angeles. Matthew and Renee are said to have performed roughly $1 million worth of renovations on the home. They sold the home in March 2022 for $4.7 million.