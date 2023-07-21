Matthew Gray Gubler Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $3.5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 9, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Las Vegas Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Film director, Painter, Fashion Model, Photographer, Television Director, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Cinematographer, Film Editor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Matthew Gray Gubler's Net Worth

What Is Matthew Gray Gubler's Net Worth?

Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, director, producer, writer, editor, visual artist, and former fashion model who has a net worth of $10 million. Matthew Gray Gubler is best known for playing Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS crime drama "Criminal Minds," and he also directed 12 episodes of the series.

Gubler has more than 35 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Great Buck Howard" (2008), "How to Be a Serial Killer" (2008), "(500) Days of Summer" (2009), "Life After Beth" (2014), "Suburban Gothic" (2014), "68 Kill" (2017), and "Horse Girl" (2020) and the television series "Dollface" (2019–2022).

Matthew voiced Simon Seville in "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007), "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" (2009), "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" (2011), and "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip" (2015), and he has also lent his voice to "All-Star Superman" (2011), "Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur" (2011), and "Batman: Assault on Arkham" (2014). He executive produced the 2015 film "Band of Robbers," and he directed and produced the 2015 music video "The Killers: Dirt Sledding" and the 2006 web series "Matthew Gray Gubler: The Unauthorized Documentary." Gubler also wrote, directed, produced, and edited the 2005 shorts "Matthew Gray Gubler's Life Aquatic Intern Journal" and "The Cactus That Looked Just Like a Man," and he published the children's book "Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself" in 2019. Exhibitions of his paintings have taken place at the Czech Republic's Gallery of Fine Art and California's Little Bird art gallery, and he donated one of his paintings to the Western Heritage Museum & Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Criminal Minds Salary

During his time on "Criminal Minds," Matthew's salary per episode from 2012 to 2016 was $100,000. From that point on, he earned $150,000 per episode. With syndication income and regular base salary, he earned around $3.5 – 4 million per year from the show.

Early Life

Matthew Gray Gubler was born on March 9, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is the son of attorney John Gubler and rancher/political consultant Marilyn Kelch. Gubler has two siblings, sister Laura and brother Gray. Laura is a fashion designer, and Gray appeared in the Whirlwind Heat music video "Reagan," which Matthew directed. Gubler studied acting at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts because the school didn't offer what he most wanted to study, filmmaking. After graduating from high school, Matthew majored in film directing at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. As an NYU student, he signed with DNA Model Management and modeled for Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, and American Eagle. At one point, models.com ranked Gubler #46 on its list of the top 50 male models.

Career

After he started modeling, Matthew landed an internship with filmmaker Wes Anderson, who suggested that Gubler audition for a role in his 2004 film "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." Matthew was cast as Intern #1 in the film, and the role led to him being cast as Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS series "Criminal Minds." He stayed on the show until it ended in 2020, appearing in more than 300 episodes, and he opted not to return for the 2022 Paramount+ revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Early in his acting career, Gubler co-starred with Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, Cheryl Hines, and Kristin Chenoweth in 2006's "RV," and he appeared in the films "The Great Buck Howard" (2008), "How to Be a Serial Killer" (2008), and "(500) Days of Summer" (2009). He voiced Simon Seville in 2007's "Alvin and the Chipmunks," which grossed $361.3 million at the box office. Matthew reprised the role in 2009's "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel," 2011's "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," and 2015's "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip," which earned $443.1 million, $342.7 million, and $234.8 million, respectively.

Gubler appeared in the films "Magic Valley" (2011), "Excision" (2012), "Hot Air" (2014), "Beautiful Girl" (2014), "Band of Robbers" (2015), "Trash Fire" (2016), "Newness" (2017), "68 Kill" (2017), "Endings, Beginnings" (2019), "Horse Girl" (2020), and "King Knight" (2021), and he co-starred with Aubrey Plaza, Dane DeHaan, Molly Shannon, Cheryl Hines, Paul Reiser, and John C. Reilly in 2014's "Life After Beth." That year Matthew also starred in the comedy-horror film "Suburban Gothic," which earned him a Screamfest Award. He appeared in the Daytime Emmy-winning web series "The Beauty Inside" in 2012, and in 2019, he began a seven-episode stint as Wes on the Hulu series "Dollface," which starred his "Suburban Gothic" castmate Kat Dennings.

Personal Life

In 2009, Matthew dislocated his knee while dancing and had to undergo three surgical procedures. Gubler used a cane for close to a year, and in a February 2010 interview with "USA Weekend," he stated, "I just basically dismantled the knee to the point where they were talking about experimental surgeries in Norway. They weren't even going to try what they did because they thought it might be a lost cause. But they screwed me back together, hoping it would work and thinking it wouldn't, and luckily my body completely took back everything. A lot of times, cartilage won't re-adhere because there's not much blood in it, but it was a miracle that it worked. I ended up not losing anything at all – I'm pretty much back to normal." In October 2014, Matthew became a certified minister, and he officiated the wedding of Paget Brewster, his "Criminal Minds" co-star, and Steve Damstra the following month. In 2011, one of Gubler's paintings sold for $10,100 on eBay, and he donated the money to Las Vegas' Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Awards and Nominations

In 2013, "The Beauty Inside" won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding New Approaches – Original Daytime Program or Series. In 2014, Gray was named Best Actor for "Suburban Gothic" at Screamfest. Matthew has earned four Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations, sharing the BTVA Special/DVD Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short with his "All-Star Superman" castmates in 2012 and the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short with his "Batman: Assault on Arkham" co-stars in 2015. He was also nominated for the BTVA Special/DVD Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur" in 2012 and "Batman: Assault on Arkham" in 2015.