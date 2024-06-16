Last Updated: June 17, 2024
Matthew Goode is an English actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Matthew Goode is known for appearing in films such as "Watchmen," "Match Point," "A Single Man," and "The Imitation Game." His notable television projects include "The Crown," "Downton Abbey," "The Good Wife." He made his on-screen debut in the 2002 television film "Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister," which was based on a 1999 fantasy novel by American writer Gregory Maguire. Goode has gone on to star in British and American television and films alongside such actors as Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of "Henry Talbot" on the hit series "Downton Abbey." In 2022 he portrayed producer Robert Evans in the Paramount+ series "The Offer."

Early Years

Matthew William Goode was born in Exeter, England on April 3, 1978, the youngest of five children, to Anthony and Jennifer Goode. His father was a geologist and his mother was a nurse and theatre director.

Matthew Goode attended Exeter School, a private, co-educational day school in Exeter, England, followed by England's University of Birmingham, then the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Career

Matthew Goode began his career with small roles in TV series such as "Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister" and "Inspector Lynley Mysteries" before landing his breakout role as Mandy in the romantic comedy "Chasing Liberty" in 2004.

Goode's television career has been marked by several notable performances. He portrayed the charming and mysterious Henry Talbot in the final season of the acclaimed period drama "Downton Abbey". He also starred as Finley "Finn" Polmar in the critically acclaimed series "The Good Wife" and its spin-off, "The Good Fight". Goode's portrayal of Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in the Netflix series "The Crown" showcased his ability to bring depth and complexity to real-life characters.

On the big screen, Goode has appeared in a variety of genres. He played the romantic lead opposite Amy Adams in the fantasy comedy "Leap Year" and portrayed the villain Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias in the superhero film "Watchmen". Goode also starred in the historical drama "The Imitation Game" as Hugh Alexander, a British cryptanalyst during World War II, and appeared in the thriller "Stoker" alongside Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska.

Other notable film credits include "Match Point", "A Single Man", "Cemetery Junction", "Burning Man", "Belle", "The Hatton Garden Job", and "Official Secrets".

In 2022, Matthew starred as Robert Evans in the Paramount+ series "The Offer," which tells the tale of the making of "The Godfather."

Nominations

Matthew Goode was nominated for the following awards; 2004 Teen Choice Award; 2012 Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards; 2013 Australian Film Critics Association Award; 2013 Australian Film Institute Award; 2014 Satellite Award; 2014 San Diego Film Critics Society Award; 2015 Screen Actors Guild Award; 2018 Primetime Emmy Award and 2013 Critics' Choice Award.

Awards

Matthew Goode has won the following awards: 2014 Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actor and the 2015 Palm Springs International Film Festival Award.

Personal Life

Matthew Goode is married to Sophie Dymoke. They have three children and live in Surrey, England.

