Matt Willig Net Worth

What is Matt Willig's net worth and salary?

Matt Willig is an American actor and former professional football player who has a net worth of $1 million. Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing over 300 pounds during his playing days, Matt Willig spent nearly a decade in the NFL as an offensive tackle, carving out a reputation as a tough, reliable lineman willing to do the unglamorous work in the trenches. After football, he successfully transitioned into acting, where his imposing physical presence and disciplined work ethic opened the door to a steady career in film and television. While he has often been cast in military, law enforcement, or heavy-enforcer roles, Willig has built a résumé defined more by consistency than flash. His post-NFL career includes appearances in major studio films, prestige television dramas, and popular genre series, making him a familiar face even when audiences do not immediately know his name. Few former NFL players have managed to convert their size and athletic background into a long-running acting career, and Willig's ability to do so places him in a small and distinctive category of athletes who found a second act in Hollywood.

Early Life

Matthew Willig was born on January 21, 1969. He grew up with a strong interest in sports and developed into a standout offensive lineman at an early age. His size and athleticism made him a natural fit for football, and he eventually earned a scholarship to play college football at the University of Southern California. At USC, Willig competed at the highest level of college football, refining the technique and discipline that would later carry him into the NFL.

NFL Career

Willig was selected in the sixth round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Over the course of his professional football career, he played for several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers. While he was rarely a headline star, Willig carved out a valuable role as a dependable offensive tackle and swing lineman, a job that requires versatility, toughness, and preparation.

His most notable team success came with the Packers during the late 1990s, when he was part of a roster that reached the Super Bowl. Willig retired from professional football in 2000 after nine seasons in the league, having achieved what relatively few players do: a long, stable NFL career built on durability and professionalism.

Transition to Acting

After leaving football, Willig shifted his focus to acting, a move that surprised some but ultimately proved well suited to his physical presence and disciplined background. He began landing roles in television and film that leaned into his size, often portraying soldiers, guards, bikers, or intimidating authority figures. Unlike many athletes who make brief or novelty appearances on screen, Willig committed to the craft and steadily expanded his résumé.

Film and Television Career

Willig has appeared in a wide range of television series, including "Dexter," "NCIS," "CSI," and "Sons of Anarchy," where his commanding presence fit naturally within gritty, high-stakes narratives. He also appeared in the acclaimed HBO series "The West Wing," demonstrating versatility beyond purely physical roles.

In film, Willig is known for appearances in projects such as "Con Air," "Road House 2," and "We're the Millers." While rarely cast as a lead, he became a reliable supporting actor who directors could trust to bring authenticity to physically demanding roles.