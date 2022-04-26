Matt Smith Net Worth:

What Is Matt Smith's Net Worth and Salary?

Matt Smith is an English actor and director who has a net worth of $9 million. Smith is best known for his role as the Eleventh Doctor on the British TV series "Doctor Who" (2010–2014), and he also gave an Emmy-nominated performance as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Netflix's "The Crown" (2016–2017). Matt has appeared in the films "Terminator Genisys" (2015), "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" (2016), "Mapplethorpe" (2018), "Last Night in Soho" (2021), and "Morbius" (2022) and the television series "Party Animals" (2007), and he directed the 2013 short film "Cargese."

He has also appeared in numerous theatrical productions, including "The History Boys" at Royal National Theatre (2005–2006), "Swimming with Sharks" at Vaudeville Theatre (2007–2008), and "American Psycho" at Almeida Theatre (2013–2014). Smith has lent his voice to the video games "Doctor Who: The Adventure Games" (2010), "Doctor Who: Return to Earth" (2010), "Doctor Who: Evacuation Earth" (2010), and "Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock" (2012), and he voiced the title role in the 2021 animated special "Superworm." In December 2020, it was announced that Matt had been cast as Daemon Targaryen on the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."

Early Life

Matt Smith was born Matthew Robert Smith on October 28, 1982, in Northampton, England. Matt is the son of David and Lynne Smith, and his sister, Laura Jayne, is a dancer who was featured in Eric Prydz's 2004 music video for "Call on Me." Smith studied at Northampton School for Boys, and he played on youth football teams for Nottingham Forest, Northampton Town, and Leicester City. Matt gave up football due to spondylolysis caused by a back injury. His cousin Leigh Killick taught drama at Northampton and signed Smith up for school plays without his consent. Matt initially refused to participate, but he eventually played Juror 10 in a production of "Twelve Angry Men," and Killick later convinced him to join London's National Youth Theatre. Smith studied Creative Writing and Drama at Norwich's University of East Anglia and graduated in 2005. As a member of the National Youth Theatre, he appeared in "Murder in the Cathedral" and "The Master and Margarita," which caught the attention of an agent and led to his first professional acting jobs, the plays "On the Shore of the Wide World" and "Fresh Kills." During his final year at University of East Anglia, Matt sought an agreement with the school that would let him graduate without attending class. He told "London Notes" in 2007, "I said to them, I want to be an actor so you've got to let me go and do this. I didn't go to any more lectures, but they let me graduate. I would get the reading list and do my work and send it back to them."

Career

Smith made his television debut as Jim Taylor in the 2006 BBC One movie "The Ruby in the Smoke," and he reprised his role in 2007's "The Shadow in the North." That year he also starred as Danny Foster on the BBC Two drama "Party Animals" and guest-starred on "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" and "The Street." Matt's first film was 2008's "In Bruges," but his scenes didn't make the final cut. In 2009, he had a recurring role as DS Dan Twentyman on the BBC Two crime drama "Moses Jones," and in 2010, he appeared in the film "Womb." From 2010 to 2014, Smith starred as the Eleventh Doctor on the BBC One science-fiction series "Doctor Who," making him the youngest actor to play the Doctor. Matt appeared in 54 episodes of the series, and he played the Eleventh Doctor in a 2010 episode of "The Sarah Jane Adventures" and the 2013 TV movie "An Adventure in Space and Time." Smith appeared in the films "Christopher and His Kind" (2011), "Bert and Dickie" (2012), and "Lost River" (2014), then he played Alex / Skynet / The T-5000 in 2015's "Terminator Genisys," which grossed $440.6 million at the box office.

In 2016, Matt starred as Parson William Collins in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" and began playing Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on "The Crown," a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. In 2018, he portrayed photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in "Mapplethorpe" and infamous criminal Charles Manson in "Charlie Says," and he appeared in the sci-fi horror film "Patient Zero." Smith then starred in the films "Official Secrets" (2019), "His House" (2020), and "The Forgiven" (2021), and he co-starred with Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Terence Stamp in the 2021 psychological horror film "Last Night in Soho," which earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film. He also guest-starred on "This Time with Alan Partridge" in 2021, and in 2022, he played Milo Morbius in the Marvel film "Morbius" alongside Jared Leto. Matt was originally cast as Loxias Crown / Hunger in "Morbius," which is a Spider-Man Universe spin-off film, but the role was changed to a character that is the surrogate brother of Morbius and is only partially based on Crown.

Personal Life

From 2008 to 2009, Matt dated Brazilian actress/singer Mayana Moura, and from 2010 to 2014, he was in an on-off relationship with Daisy Lowe, the daughter of musician Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe. Smith dated his "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" co-star Lily James from 2014 to 2019. They reportedly reconciled in 2020 and spent the COVID-19 lockdown together, then split up again. Matt is an atheist, and he is a fan of the bands Radiohead and Oasis and a supporter of the Blackburn Rovers Football Club. In 2015, "GQ" magazine included Smith on its "50 Best-Dressed British Men" list.

Awards and Nominations

In 2018, Smith earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Crown," and the show's cast received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2017 and 2018. The series also earned Matt two Broadcasting Press Guild Award nominations for Best Actor (2017 and 2018), an Empire Award nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series (2018), a Gold Derby Award nomination for Drama Supporting Actor (2018), and Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series (2017) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2018). He received four National Television Award nominations for "Doctor Who," winning Most Popular Male Drama Performance in 2012 and Most Popular Drama Performance in 2014. He also won a Scream Award for Best Science Fiction Actor (2011) and two SFX Awards for Best Actor (2011 and 2012) for the series, and he earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor (2011) and four TV Quick Award nominations for Best Actor (2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013). In 2018, Smith won a Gold Award for Best Actor – Feature Film for "Mapplethorpe" at the Queen Palm International Film Festival, and he received a BloodGuts UK Horror Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" in 2016.