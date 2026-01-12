Matt Prokop Net Worth

What is Matt Prokop's Net Worth?

Matt Prokop is an American actor who has a net worth of $50 thousand.

Matt Prokop is best known for a brief but visible run of roles in Disney-backed films and television during the late 2000s and early 2010s. He first gained wide recognition playing Jimmie "The Rocket Man" Zara in the feature film "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," followed a few years later by a leading role in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Geek Charming."

While his acting résumé was relatively short, Prokop appeared in a number of high-profile television series and studio films during his teenage and early adult years, often in projects aimed at young audiences. His career unfolded alongside a highly publicized personal relationship with actress Sarah Hyland, which ultimately overshadowed his professional work. After allegations of domestic abuse surfaced in 2014 and a permanent restraining order was issued against him, Prokop effectively disappeared from the entertainment industry. In the years that followed, his public profile became defined less by his acting credits and more by a series of legal problems, including multiple arrests in the mid-2020s. Today, Prokop is widely described as a former actor whose early promise was derailed by personal and legal issues that brought his career to an abrupt end.

Early Life

Matthew Ray Prokop was born on July 29, 1990. He was raised in Victoria, Texas, before relocating to Los Angeles at the age of 16 to pursue acting full time. Like many young performers, his move to California was driven by the hope of securing television and film roles at a young age, and he began auditioning shortly after arriving in the city.

Acting Career

Prokop's earliest screen appearances came in television. He landed a small role on "Hannah Montana" in 2007, followed by a brief walk-on appearance on "The Office." These early credits helped him gain representation and led to more substantial opportunities.

His biggest early breakthrough came in 2008 when he appeared in "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," the theatrical release of Disney's enormously successful franchise. Though his role was supporting, the film's massive global audience gave Prokop his highest level of exposure.

In 2009, he guest-starred on "Medium," and in 2010, he appeared in the family comedy "Furry Vengeance," playing the son of Brendan Fraser's character. The following year, Prokop landed a leading role in "Geek Charming," portraying Josh Rosen opposite Sarah Hyland. The film became one of his most recognizable projects and cemented his association with Disney Channel productions.

In 2012, he appeared in an episode of "Modern Family," again alongside Hyland. His final on-screen acting credit came in the 2013 independent film "April Apocalypse." Although he stopped acting soon afterward, Prokop later received a production credit on the 2015 film "See You in Valhalla," which also starred Hyland.

Relationship With Sarah Hyland

Prokop dated Sarah Hyland for approximately four years after meeting on the set of "Geek Charming." Their relationship was initially low-profile but later became widely scrutinized after it ended in 2014. Following their breakup, Hyland sought legal protection, alleging that Prokop had subjected her to repeated physical and verbal abuse during their relationship.

Legal Issues and Career Collapse

In August 2014, Hyland filed for a temporary restraining order against Prokop, which was later made permanent. Court filings and subsequent public statements described a pattern of alleged abuse, including choking and threats. After the restraining order was granted, Prokop did not return to acting and was reportedly barred from attending the premiere of "See You in Valhalla," despite being credited as a producer.

For several years, Prokop remained largely out of the public eye. In May 2024, he was arrested in Victoria, Texas, following an alleged aggravated assault involving a girlfriend and was also charged with resisting arrest. He was released on bond.

In December 2025, Prokop was arrested again for violating bond conditions and for evading and resisting arrest. Days later, additional charges were filed, including a felony charge related to the possession or promotion of child pornography. By early January 2026, he was being held at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office Jail, facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.