What Is Matt L. Jones' Net Worth?

Matt L. Jones is an American actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Matt L. Jones is best known for playing Brandon "Badger" Mayhew on "Breaking Bad" (2008–2013), Baxter on "Mom" (2013–2019), and Douglas Wheeler on "Bob Hearts Abishola" (2019–present). Matt has more than 80 acting credits to his name, including the films "Red State" (2011), "Cooties" (2014), "Austin Found" (2017), and "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss" (2018) and the television series "How I Met Your Mother" (2009–2010), "Community" (2009–2010), "NCIS" (2011–2015), "CSI: NY" (2012), "The Office" (2013), and "Let's Get Physical" (2018). Jones has lent his voice to numerous projects, such as the films "Planes: Fire & Rescue" (2014) and "Home" (2015) and the TV shows "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil" (2010–2012), "Tron: Uprising" (2012–2013), "Sanjay and Craig" (2013–2016), "Pig Goat Banana Cricket" (2015–2018), "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh" (2016–2018), "F is For Family" (2018–2020), "Amphibia" (2019–2021), and "Hamster & Gretel" (2022). Matt wrote, directed, and executive produced the 2019 film "The Night Is Young," and he also directed six episodes of the British mockumentary series "Borderline" (2016) and produced the music video "Guided by Voices: Bad Love Is Easy to Do" (2014) and the short film "Gravy" (2021).

Early Life

Matt L. Jones was born Matthew Lee Jones on November 1, 1981, in Sacramento, California. He grew up in Pomona with his mother, stepfather, and nine siblings and stepsiblings. Matt attended Claremont High School, graduating in 2000. As a teenager, Jones got involved with ComedySportz, the school's "competitive improvisational theatre," as well as Westwood's Ultimate Improv. He later auditioned for Boom Chicago, a sketch and improv comedy group based in Amsterdam, and spent three years with the group. Matt often lost his voice because of Boom Chicago's rigorous schedule, and it led to his voice becoming permanently raspy.

Career

Jones was previously the singer and primary songwriter of a ska band called Faculty Four, and before joining Boom Chicago, he starred in 20 commercials. He appeared in a 2002 episode of "Gilmore Girls," then in 2008, he guest-starred on "Greek" and landed a recurring role as Brandon "Badger" Mayhew on the AMC series "Breaking Bad." Matt appeared in 12 episodes of the critically-acclaimed series, which aired 62 episodes over five seasons and won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series as well as a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama. He reprised his role in 2019's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." During his time on "Breaking Bad," Jones guest-starred on "Reno 911!" (2009), "How I Met Your Mother" (2009–2010), "Community" (2009–2010), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2010), "Man Up!" (2011), "CSI: NY" (2012), and "Dirty Work" (2012) and appeared in the "Key & Peele" pilot (2012) and the short films "Funeral Sex" (2009), "Mattress Mike's Mistress" (2009), "Halloween Romance" (2009), "Long Story Short" (2010), and "Peter at the End" (2012).

In 2011, Matt co-starred with Michael Parks, John Goodman, Melissa Leo, Stephen Root, and Kevin Pollak in the Kevin Smith-directed horror film "Red State" and appeared in the improvised comedy movie "High Road." From 2010 to 2012, he voiced Gunther Magnuson on Disney XD's "Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil," and he had a recurring role as Agent Ned Dorneget on the CBS series "NCIS" from 2011 to 2015. Jones appeared in the films "Fireflies" (2013), "Cooties" (2014), "Mojave" (2015), "The Layover" (2017), "Austin Found" (2017), "A Bad Idea Gone Wrong" (2017), "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss" (2018), "Brightburn" (2019), and "The Turkey Bowl" (2019), and he voiced Drip in "Planes: Fire & Rescue" (2014) and Officer Kyle in "Home" (2015) and the Netflix series "Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh" (2016–2018). "Planes: Fire & Rescue" grossed $147 million at the box office, and "Home" earned $386 million and a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Family Movie.

Matt guest-starred on "Hawaii Five-0" (2013), "NTSF:SD:SUV::" (2013), "Broad City" (2013), and "Comedy Bang! Bang!" (2015), and he had a recurring role as Zeke Schrute, the cousin of Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute, on the NBC sitcom "The Office." He was cast in "The Office" spin-off "The Farm," but NBC passed on the show. From 2013 to 2019, Jones played Baxter on the CBS series "Mom," and in 2018, he starred as Joe Force on the Pop sitcom "Let's Get Physical." In 2019, he returned to CBS as Douglas Wheeler on "Bob Hearts Abishola." In 2020, Matt appeared in the film "Wheels of Fortune," and in 2022, he voiced Dave Grant-Gomez on the Disney Channel series "Hamster & Gretel." He has also voiced characters in the videogames "Rage" (2011), "Planes: Fire & Rescue" (2014), "Final Fantasy VII Remake" (2020), and "Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier" (2021).

Personal Life

Matt was married to actress Kelly Daly from 2012 to 2017, and they welcomed son Jasper in 2015. Jones then married actress Kristen Hager in December 2020, and their daughter, Jolene, was born in July 2022. After the birth of his daughter, Jones wrote on Instagram, "Welcome to the world Jolene Jones. I love you so much it hurts." Hager plays Dr. Stevie Hammer on the NBC series "Chicago Med," and she previously starred as Nora Sergeant on Syfy's "Being Human."

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, Jones won a Film Club's The Lost Weekend award for Best Supporting Actor for "A Bad Idea Gone Wrong," and the film earned a Special Jury Award for Narrative Feature at the SXSW Film Festival. In 2016, Matt received an Annie Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production for "Pig Goat Banana Cricket."