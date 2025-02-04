Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Matt Iseman's Net Worth?

Matt Iseman is an American comedian, actor, television host, and physician who has a net worth of $3 million. Matt Iseman is best known for being the enthusiastic host of the American sports entertainment reality show "American Ninja Warrior" and for his role as Air Force pilot Tim Flynn in the film "Transformer 2: Revenge of the Fallen." He is also known as a "Celebrity Apprentice" winner and for his energetic work hosting dozens of fundraising events for causes such as arthritis, cystic fibrosis, and lung cancer.

Early Years

Matt Iseman was born on January 22, 1971, in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts with honors. He then enrolled at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in Manhattan, where he earned his M.D. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Colorado Hospital. While a student at Princeton, he pitched for the university's baseball team.

From Medicine To Comedy

Matt Iseman relocated to Los Angeles, California, after completing his schooling. Separating the seriousness of medicine from his amusing experiences in the field, Iseman eventually began putting together stand-up comedy routines that included retellings of funny events in his career. He began performing with the Los Angeles-based improvisational and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings and, in 2002, stepped away from medicine and began performing as a full-time comedian.

Iseman has performed his comedy routines at United Service Organization shows for members of the United States armed forces and their families in South Korea, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Hungary.

An Enthusiastic Host

Matt Iseman has hosted the game shows "Scream Play" – which is aired on the E! channel – and "Casino Night" – aired on the Game Show Network. He has also hosted dozens of live events, including two Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular events, the freestyle motocross event Evel Live in 2018, The Arnold Westime Charity Poker Event – in which he brought in a record-breaking total of over five million dollars – The Roses for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The World Lung Cancer Conference, and the 2017 Arthritis Foundation National Gala.

Film & Television

Matt Iseman has honed his acting skills at Leslie Khan & Company, a center for acting classes and coaching in Los Angeles. In 2003, he played a thug named Rock Fowler on the American soap opera "General Hospital." In 2006, he played DC Metro Officer Talbot in an episode of the American police procedural television show "NCIS" titled "Iced."

In 2009, Iseman played Air Force pilot Tim Flynn in the American science fiction film "Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen." In 2010, he began hosting the American weekly television series "Sports Soup." The following year, he joined the American sports entertainment reality show "American Ninja Warrior" as its host in season two, replacing American television personality Blair Herter. From season five to 10, he was a cast member of the American home makeover and interior design show "Clean House."

In 2013, Iseman portrayed an airport police officer on one episode of the television series "The League." The following year, he had the role of Officer Matt Heisman on the Web series "Undercover Cop" and Mike in an episode of the American sitcom "Hot in Cleveland."

Iseman competed on the American television reality series "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2017. From 2008 to 2015, the series had been hosted by real estate developer – and later, two-term president of the United States – Donald Trump. In January 2015, hosting duties were taken over by actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. The show was ultimately canceled in August 2017, with Iseman being its last winner. The show featured celebrities competing as apprentices to win money for the charitable organization of their choice. Iseman competed against several other celebrities, including Vince Neil, lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue; singer, songwriter, and television personality Carnie Wilson; and British musician and lead singer of the group Culture Club, Boy George. Iseman narrowly beat out Boy George, raising $573,329 for The Arthritis Foundation, prompting Schwarzenegger to tell him, "You kicked some serious butt, task after task after task, and that's what makes a winner. Consistency."

Iseman became the host of the American rescue call television series "Live Rescue," aired on the Arts & Entertainment channel in 2019.

His voice can be heard in commercials for DirecTV, Range Rover, and PacTrust Bank.

Health

Matt Iseman was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2002. In the early 2000s, he had a tumor removed from his kidney due to cancer.

Personal Life

On January 22, 2024, Matt Iseman proposed to Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Britton All, whom he had been dating for several years. That day was her birthday, and they were at a pre-party ahead of the Austrian Hahnenkamm Race, a major skiing event. As Arnold Schwarzenegger conducted the event's band and sang a folk song, Iseman took All's hand, led her onstage, and proposed in front of an audience of over 3,000. During an interview with "NBC Insider," he said, "We both like to run our mouths for a living." The couple was married on September 1, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.