What is Mason Thames's Net Worth?

Mason Thames is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Mason Thames first gained widespread recognition for his lead role in the hit 2021 supernatural horror film "The Black Phone." He went on to star in such films as "Incoming," "Monster Summer," and the 2025 live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon." Thames has also appeared on television, including on the series "For All Mankind" and "Walker."

Early Life

Mason Thames was born on July 10, 2007 in Dallas, Texas. He has a sister named Brooke-Madison, with whom he grew up taking ballet lessons.

Film Career

Thames made his feature film debut in 2021 with a lead role in the supernatural horror film "The Black Phone." He stars as Finney, a teenager who is abducted by a serial killer and uses a magical black phone in captivity to communicate with the ghosts of the killer's slain victims. Ethan Hawke plays the killer, known as 'The Grabber.' A substantial commercial hit, "The Black Phone" spawned a sequel in 2025 in which Thames reprises his role. Before that, the young actor starred in two films in 2024: the Netflix teen comedy "Incoming" and the independent horror film "Monster Summer." In the former, Thames stars as high school freshman Benj Nielsen, and in the latter he plays Noah Reed, a kid who finds his summer vacation disrupted by mysterious forces.

In 2025, Thames starred in DreamWorks Animation's live-action adaptation of the studio's 2010 animated film "How to Train Your Dragon," playing Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III. The film, helmed by the original movie's co-director Dean DeBlois, features Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, and Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch. Before the film was even released, a sequel was scheduled for 2027. In the meantime, Thames appeared in another film in 2025, the romantic drama "Regretting You." Based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, the film also features Mckenna Grace, Allison Williams, Dave Franco, and Scott Eastwood, among others.

Television Career

Thames had his first television role – and his first major acting role – in the first season of the science-fiction drama series "For All Mankind," which premiered on Apple TV+ in late 2019. He played the young Danny Stevens in three episodes. Thames had his next role on television from 2021 to 2022, playing the young version of Jared Padalecki's titular Texas Ranger in the second season of the CW action crime drama "Walker," a reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger." He also appeared in three episodes of that show.