What Is Mary Stuart Masterson's Net Worth?

Mary Stuart Masterson is an American actress, producer, and director who has a net worth of $2 million. Mary Stuart Masterson began acting when she was in elementary school. She has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Stepford Wives" (1975), "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1987), "Fried Green Tomatoes" (1991), "Benny & Joon" (1993), "Digging to China" (1997), and "Five Nights at Freddy's" (2023), the TV movies "Love Lives On" (1985), "Lily Dale" (1996), and "Something the Lord Made" (2004), and the television series "Kate Brasher" (2001), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2004–2007), "Waterfront" (2006), "Mercy" (2010), "NCIS" (2017), "Blindspot" (2017–2019), and "For Life" (2020). Mary was a producer on "Kate Brasher" as well as the films "Last Man Running" (2003), "Tickling Leo" (2009), "The Rest of Us" (2019), and "Adopting Audrey" (2021). She directed and produced the 2007 film "The Cake Eaters," which won several awards. Masterson has performed on Broadway in "Alice in Wonderland" (1982) and "Nine" (2003). For "Nine," she won a Theatre World Award and earned nominations from the Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and Outer Critics Circle awards.

Early Life

Mary Stuart Masterson was born on June 28, 1966, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of singer/actress Carlin Glynn and actor/filmmaker Peter Masterson, and she has a sister named Alexandra and a brother named Peter Jr. During her teenage years, Mary studied acting at upstate New York's Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center alongside future Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. and future Emmy-winner Jon Cryer. Masterson later spent eight months at New York University, where she studied anthropology.

Career

Mary's first film was 1975's "The Stepford Wives," which starred her father, and she followed it with the TV movies "City in Fear" (1980) and "Love Lives On" (1985). She appeared in the films "Heaven Help Us" (1985), "At Close Range" (1986), "Some Kind of Wonderful" (1987), "My Little Girl" (1987), "Mr. North" (1988), "Chances Are" (1989), and "Immediate Family" (1989), and she co-starred with her parents in the 1987 Francis Ford Coppola-directed drama "Gardens of Stone." Masterson co-starred with Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary-Louise Parker, and Cicely Tyson in 1991's "Fried Green Tomatoes," and the following year, she hosted "Saturday Night Live." She appeared in the films "Mad at the Moon" (1992), "Married to It" (1993), "Bad Girls" (1994), "Radioland Murders" (1994), "Bed of Roses" (1996), "Heaven's Prisoners" (1996), "Dogtown" (1997), "Digging to China" (1997), and "The Book of Stars" (1999) and the TV movies "Lily Dale" (1996), "On the 2nd Day of Christmas" (1997), and "Black and Blue" (1999), and she co-starred with Johnny Depp, Aidan Quinn, Julianne Moore, and Oliver Platt in 1993's "Benny & Joon."

In the 2000s, Mary began focusing more on television work. In 2001, she starred as the title character on the CBS series " Kate Brasher," which she also produced. That year she also directed "The Other Side" segment in the TV movie "On the Edge" and starred in the CBS movie "Three Blind Mice." In 2002, Masterson appeared in the films "West of Here" and "Leo," and in 2004, she guest-starred as Cinderella in an episode of "Blue's Clues" and played Dr. Helen Taussig in the Emmy-winning HBO movie "Something the Lord Made." Mary had recurring roles as Dr. Rebecca Hendrix on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2004–2007) and Heather Centrella on "Waterfront" (2006), and around this time, she appeared in the films "The Sisters" (2005), "Whiskey School" (2005), and "The Insurgents" (2006) and directed "The Cake Eaters" (2007). She guest-starred on "Cupid" (2009), "Touch" (2012), "The Good Wife" (2013), and "Blue Bloods" (2015), and she had recurring roles as Dr. Denise Cabe on "Mercy" (2010), Congresswoman Jenna Flemming on "NCIS" (2017), and FBI Director Eleanor Hirst on "Blindspot" (2017–2019). Mary appeared in the films "As You Are" (2017), "Skin" (2018), "Daniel Isn't Real" (2019), "Isle of Hope" (2022), "Sid Is Dead" (2023), and "Five Nights at Freddy's" (2023), and in 2020, she starred as Anya Harrison on the ABC legal drama "For Life." She has also narrated audiobooks such as Lisa Scottoline's "Look Again," James Patterson's "The Quickie," and Julia Glass' "I See You Everywhere."

Personal Life

Mary wed George Carl Francisco IV on May 25, 1990. After they divorced in 1992, Masterson married filmmaker Damon Santostefano on May 20, 2000. Mary and Damon divorced in 2004, then she married actor Jeremy Davidson, who she co-starred with in a 2004 production of the Tennessee Williams play "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." The couple has welcomed four children together.

Awards and Nominations

For "The Cake Eaters," Masterson won a People's Choice Award for Best American Indie at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival, a Discovery Award at the Sedona International Film Festival, a Best Feature award at the Stony Brook Film Festival, and an Audience Award for Dramatic Feature at the Ashland Independent Film Festival. In 1989, she won a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Immediate Family," and in 1997, she earned a Lone Star Film & Television Award for Best TV Actress for "Lily Dale." In 1994, Mary shared an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best On-Screen Duo with her "Benny & Joon" co-star Johnny Depp. In 2005, she received a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Something the Lord Made." In 2001, she earned a Best Actress nomination for "The Book of Stars" at the DVD Exclusive Awards.

Real Estate

In June 2007 Mary paid $1.275 million for a town home in Brooklyn. She sold it a year later for $1.305 million. In 2013 she sold a 5-acre farm property in Kinderhook, New York.