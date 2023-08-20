Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Feb 8, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Plainfield Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mary McCormack's Net Worth

What is Mary McCormack's Net Worth?

Mary McCormack is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Mary McCormack is known for her roles on such television series as "Murder One," "The West Wing," "In Plain Sight," and "The Kids Are Alright." On the big screen, her credits include "Deep Impact," "True Crime," "K-PAX," and "1408." McCormack has also acted on stage, and earned a Tony Award nomination in 2008 for her work in the Broadway revival of "Boeing-Boeing."

Early Life and Education

Mary McCormack was born on February 8, 1969 in Plainfield, New Jersey to Norah, a clinical therapist, and William, owner of a car dealership and ice cream parlor. She has a sister named Bridget who became a law professor and Michigan chief justice, and a brother named William Jr. who went on to become an actor and writer. As a teenager, McCormack went to Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, New Jersey, graduating in 1987. She subsequently attended Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, from which she graduated with her BA in comparative arts in 1991.

Career Beginnings

McCormack began acting at the age of 12 when she performed in a production of the opera "Amahl and the Night Visitors." She continued appearing in musicals after that, and attended an acting program at the William Esper Studio in New York City. McCormack went on to appear in productions by such New York theater groups as the Atlantic Theater Company and Naked Angels.

Television Career

McCormack made her debut on television in 1994 in an episode of "Law & Order." She landed her first main role the next year, playing Justine Appleton on the ABC legal drama series "Murder One," which ran for two seasons until 1997. After starring in a pair of television films in 2001 and 2002, McCormack had her next main role in 2003 on the HBO series "K Street," which lasted for one season. The same year, she began a recurring role on "ER." In 2004, McCormack appeared in the miniseries "Traffic" and began playing the recurring role of Deputy National Security Advisor Kate Harper on the political drama series "The West Wing," then in its fifth season. For the final two seasons of the show, Kate Harper became a main character. McCormack next starred as Deputy US Marshal Mary Shannon on the USA Network series "In Plain Sight," which ran for five seasons through 2012. Following that, she had a main role on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Welcome to the Family." In 2014, McCormack appeared in two episodes of "The Newsroom," and in 2015 had a recurring role in the fourth season of "House of Lies."

From 2016 to 2017, McCormack had recurring roles on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show "Chelsea" and the TBS sitcom "Angie Tribeca." Meanwhile, in 2017, she portrayed lawyer Roberta Kaplan in the miniseries "When We Rise" and appeared on the short-lived British series "Loaded," based on the Israeli series "Mesudarim." McCormack followed that with a huge year in 2018. That year, she began playing the main role of family matriarch Peggy Cleary on the ABC sitcom "The Kids Are Alright"; the recurring role of Taylor Bennett on the supernatural drama series "Falling Water"; and the guest role of Janet Adler on the reboot of the sitcom "Will & Grace." Additionally, she started appearing as a recurring celebrity panelist on the game show "25 Words or Less." In 2019, McCormack made a guest appearance in the second season of the Hulu horror anthology series "Into the Dark." A couple years after that, she began playing the main role of Willie Day, the business partner of Stephen Amell's character Jack Spade, on the Starz professional wrestling drama series "Heels."

Film Career

McCormack debuted on the big screen the same year she first appeared on television, playing Myrna Foy in the 1994 remake of "Miracle on 34th Street." Three years later, she appeared in four films: "Colin Fitz Lives!," "Private Parts," "Fathers' Day," and "The Alarmist." In 1998, McCormack was in the science-fiction disaster film "Deep Impact." She closed out the decade with roles in Clint Eastwood's mystery thriller "True Crime," the sports dramedy "Mystery, Alaska," and the Craig Ferguson comedy "The Big Tease." Kicking off the 21st century, McCormack appeared in the thriller "Other Voices," the gay romantic dramedy "The Broken Hearts Club," and the black comedy "Gun Shy." After those, she starred opposite Sam Rockwell in the short film "bigLove" and opposite Jim Caviezel in the sports drama "Madison," both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2001. Later that year, McCormack starred opposite Minnie Driver in the action dramedy "High Heels and Low Lifes," and opposite Kevin Spacey and Jeff Bridges in the science-fiction film "K-PAX." She also had a supporting role in the drama "World Traveler," starring Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup.

In 2002, McCormack was part of the cast of Steven Soderbergh's "Full Frontal." The next year, she starred alongside David Spade in the comedy "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star." In 2006, McCormack starred in the thriller "Right at Your Door" and appeared in the ensemble cast of Christopher Guest's comedy "For Your Consideration." Following those, she appeared in the 2007 psychological horror film "1408," based on the Stephen King short story and starring Samuel L. Jackson and John Cusack. McCormack didn't act much on the big screen in the years immediately after that. She returned in 2015 with a role in the drama "A Country Called Home," and the year after that starred in the Amazon Prime exclusive special "An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas." McCormack's other credits include the thrillers "The Crash" and "Drone," both released in 2017, and the 2020 buddy road film "Unpregnant," an adaptation of the eponymous book starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira.

Stage Career

Having gotten her start in theater, McCormack returned to the stage in 1999 to serve as a replacement for the lead role of Sally Bowles in the musical "Cabaret." She didn't act in another major stage production until 2008, when she played Gretchen in the Broadway revival of the play "Boeing-Boeing." For her work, McCormack received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2003, McCormack married English television director and producer Michael Morris. Together, they have three daughters named Margaret, Rose, and Lillian.

Real Estate

In 2001 Mary paid $470,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this home is worth around $2 million.