Mary Beth Evans Net Worth

How much is Mary Beth Evans Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesActors
Mary Beth Evans Net Worth:
$10 Million

Mary Beth Evans net worth: Mary Beth Evans is an American actress who has a net worth of XYZ. She is best known for starring on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Mary Beth Evans was born in Pasadena, California in March 1961. From 1993 to 1999 she starred as Katherine Bell on the soap opera General Hospital. Evans starred as Sierra Esteban on the soap opera As the World Turns from 2000 to 2010. In 1986 she began starring as Kayla Brady on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. Mary Beth Evans began starring as Sara Garrett on the television series The Bay in 2010. She has won Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 for The Bay, 2016 for The Bay and Days of Our Lives, 2017 for The Bay, 2018 for The Bay, and 2020 for The Bay. Mary Beth Evans appeared in the 1984 films Toy Soldiers and Lovelines.

Mary Beth Evans Net Worth

Mary Beth Evans

Net Worth:$10 Million
Date of Birth:Mar 7, 1961 (59 years old)
Gender:Female
Height:5 ft 3 in (1.62 m)
Profession:Actor
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2021
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion