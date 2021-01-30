Mary Beth Evans net worth: Mary Beth Evans is an American actress who has a net worth of XYZ. She is best known for starring on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Mary Beth Evans was born in Pasadena, California in March 1961. From 1993 to 1999 she starred as Katherine Bell on the soap opera General Hospital. Evans starred as Sierra Esteban on the soap opera As the World Turns from 2000 to 2010. In 1986 she began starring as Kayla Brady on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. Mary Beth Evans began starring as Sara Garrett on the television series The Bay in 2010. She has won Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 for The Bay, 2016 for The Bay and Days of Our Lives, 2017 for The Bay, 2018 for The Bay, and 2020 for The Bay. Mary Beth Evans appeared in the 1984 films Toy Soldiers and Lovelines.