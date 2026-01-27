Marla Gibbs Net Worth

What is Marla Gibbs's net worth and salary?

Marla Gibbs is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

Marla Gibbs rose to prominence as one of television's most enduring and recognizable sitcom performers, carving out a career defined by sharp comedic timing, longevity, and cultural impact. She became a household name during the golden age of ensemble television comedy, earning widespread acclaim for her scene-stealing performances on long-running series that reached millions of viewers week after week. Rather than relying on a single breakout moment, Gibbs built her reputation through consistency, turning supporting roles into defining ones and helping anchor shows that became staples of American television. Her work resonated across generations, particularly with audiences who saw her characters as both humorous and deeply grounded in real-life experience. Over time, Gibbs expanded beyond acting into producing, entrepreneurship, and music, maintaining relevance long after her initial rise to fame. Her career stands as a testament to persistence in an industry that often sidelines performers as trends change, and she remains widely respected as a trailblazer for Black actresses in television comedy.

Early Life

Marla Gibbs was born Margaret Theresa Bradley on June 14, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois. She was raised in a working-class household and attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School. After graduating, Gibbs moved to Detroit, where she worked for United Airlines as a reservations agent. During this period, she married and started a family, putting professional acting aspirations on hold while raising her children. It was not until her late 30s that she relocated to Los Angeles and seriously pursued a career in entertainment, an unconventional timeline that would later become a defining part of her story.

Breakthrough on Television

Gibbs' major breakthrough came with her role as Florence Johnston on "The Jeffersons." Cast as the outspoken, sharp-witted maid to George and Louise Jefferson, Gibbs quickly became one of the show's most popular characters. Her comedic chemistry with Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford helped elevate the series, which ran for 11 seasons and became one of the most successful sitcoms in television history.

Gibbs received five consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "The Jeffersons," an achievement that underscored her importance to the show's success. Florence Johnston's biting humor and unapologetic confidence made the character iconic and cemented Gibbs' place in television history.

227 and Leading Roles

Following the end of "The Jeffersons," Gibbs transitioned from supporting roles to leading status with the NBC sitcom "227." She starred as Mary Jenkins, a sharp, no-nonsense Washington, D.C. apartment building resident whose interactions with neighbors drove the show's humor. "227" ran for five seasons and further expanded Gibbs' audience, solidifying her reputation as a dependable television lead.

In addition to starring in the series, Gibbs also served as a producer on "227," becoming one of the first Black actresses to hold a producer credit on a network sitcom in which she starred. The show launched the careers of several other actors, including Jackée Harry, and remains a significant part of 1980s television culture.

Film, Music, and Stage Work

While television remained her primary platform, Gibbs also appeared in a range of films throughout her career, including "The Visit," "Def by Temptation," and "Madea's Witness Protection." She frequently took on roles that emphasized wisdom, authority, and comedic realism, traits that became hallmarks of her screen presence.

Beyond acting, Gibbs pursued music and stage performance. She released a jazz album and regularly performed live, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. She also founded a jazz club in Los Angeles called Marla's Memory Lane, which became a cultural hub for live music and performance for several years.

Later Television Work

Gibbs continued to work steadily in television well into her later years, appearing in series such as "Touched by an Angel," "ER," "Judging Amy," "This Is Us," and "Grey's Anatomy." These roles often positioned her as a maternal or elder figure, reflecting both her real-life age and her accumulated screen gravitas. Rather than fading from view, she adapted to changing television landscapes, remaining visible across multiple eras of programming.

Personal Life

Gibbs was married to Jordan Gibbs in the early part of her life, and the couple had three children together. Their marriage ended in divorce, after which Gibbs focused on raising her family while working outside the entertainment industry. She later became the grandmother of actor and rapper Lil' JJ, connecting her legacy to a younger generation of performers. Gibbs has spoken openly about the challenges of balancing motherhood with a late-starting acting career, often emphasizing discipline and resilience as key factors in her success.

Career Longevity and Influence

Marla Gibbs' career is notable not just for its success, but for its duration. Beginning her acting career later than most, she remained active for decades, consistently finding work in an industry known for rapid turnover. Her performances helped redefine the role of older women in television comedy, proving that humor rooted in life experience could be just as compelling as youth-driven storylines.

Through iconic sitcom roles, behind-the-scenes producing work, and continued appearances across film and television, Gibbs built a career marked by adaptability and cultural relevance. Her contributions remain woven into the fabric of American television history.