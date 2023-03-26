What Is Mark Valley's Net Worth?

Mark Valley is an American actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Mark Valley is best known for playing Detective Eddie Arlette on "Keen Eddie" (2003–2004), Brad Chase on "Boston Legal" (2004–2007), John Scott on "Fringe" (2008–2009), Christopher Chance on "Human Target" (2010–2011), Oliver Richard on "Harry's Law" (2011–2012), and Tommy Sullivan on "Body of Proof" (2013). Valley has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Next Best Thing" (2000), "Jericho" (2000), and "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012) and the television series "Days of Our Lives" (1994–1997), "Once and Again" (2000–2001), "ER" (2000–2003), "Pasadena" (2001–2002), "Crisis" (2014), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2014–2015), and "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2015–2016). Mark wrote, directed, and executive produced the 2015 TV short "The Millionaires" as well as several episodes of the television series of the same name. He also produced the 2018 film "Garrow" and the 2022 documentary "Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 24, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Ogdensburg Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.803 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mark Valley's Net Worth

Early Life

Mark Valley was born Mark Thomas Valley on December 24, 1964, in Ogdensburg, New York. Mark has two younger sisters, Lynne and Jennifer, and he earned a mathematics degree from the United States Military Academy (also known as West Point). During his time in the military, Valley served in Berlin, where he was a member of The Berlin Yanks Rugby Football Club, the U.S. military's rugby team. He was also a platoon leader in Operation Desert Storm.

Career

Mark made both his film and television debuts in 1993, appearing in the drama "The Innocent" and playing Father Pete on the soap opera "Another World." From 1994 to 1997, he played Jack Deveraux on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and around this time, he starred in the TV movie "Vanishing Son IV" (1997) and portrayed Bobby Kennedy in the miniseries "George Wallace" (1997). Valley appeared in the films "Breast Men" (1997), "Some Girl" (1998), "The Siege" (1998), "The Next Best Thing" (2000), and "Big Time" (2001), and he played the title role in the 2000 Western "Jericho." He guest-starred on "LateLine" (1998), "Brimstone" (1999), "Diagnosis: Murder" (2000), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2001), "The Lone Gunmen" (2001), "Gideon's Crossing" (2001), "Spin City" (2002), "The 4400" (2004), and "I'm with Her" (2004), and he had recurring roles as Will Gluck on ABC's "Once and Again" (2000–2001) and Richard Lockhart on NBC's "ER" (2000–2003). From 2001 to 2002, Mark played Robert Greeley on the Fox primetime soap opera "Pasadena," and he starred as Detective Eddie Arlette on another Fox series, "Keen Eddie," from 2003 to 2004.

From 2004 to 2007, Valley played Brad Chase on ABC's "Boston Legal" alongside William Shatner and James Spader. He was a series regular during the first three seasons and had a recurring role during season four, and during his time on the show, the cast earned three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Mark lent his voice to the 2007 film "Shrek the Third," which grossed $813.4 million at the box office and won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Family Movie. He guest-starred on "Emily's Reasons Why Not" (2006; 2008) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2007), and he had a recurring role as Brad Davis on the CBS drama "Swingtown" in 2008. Valley then played John Scott on Fox's "Fringe" (2008–2009), Christopher Chance on Fox's "Human Target" (2010–2011), Oliver Richard on NBC's "Harry's Law" (2011–2012), and Tommy Sullivan on ABC's "Body of Proof" (2013). In 2012, Mark co-starred with Nicolas Cage in the action thriller "Stolen" and appeared in the critically-acclaimed film "Zero Dark Thirty," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The following year, he voiced Clark Kent / Superman in the animated movie "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2."

Valley guest-starred on "Stuttgart Homicide" (2013), "Hawaii Five-0" (2016), "Feud: Bette and Joan" (2017), "Bloodline" (2017), "Wisdom of the Crowd" (2017), "The Flash" (2018), "The Romanoffs" (2019), and "Blood & Treasure" (2019; 2022), and he appeared in the 2019 miniseries "Past Malice." He had a recurring role as CIA Director Widener on the NBC series "Crisis" in 2014, and he played Private Investigator Daniel Shaw in four episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2014–2015) and Dr. Harris in seven episodes of "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2015–2016). Mark appeared in the films "Lost Boy" (2015), "Gun Shy" (2017), "Another Time" (2018), and "Garrow" (2018), and he produced the 2022 documentary "Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy," which won several awards.

Personal Life

Mark has a daughter, Sherri, who was born in 1987. He married his "Fringe" co-star Anna Torv on December 22, 2008. In April 2010, "People" magazine reported that the couple had "separated a few months ago."

Awards and Nominations

Valley and his "Boston Legal" co-stars earned Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2006, 2007, and 2008. In 2022, "Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy" won an Award of Excellence Special Mention for Documentary Feature at the IndieFEST Film Awards and an April Silver Award for Feature Documentary at the Milan Gold Awards, and it received an Honorable Mention for Feature Documentary at the Florence Film Awards. Mark earned Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice TV Breakout Star – Male for "Keen Eddie" in 2003 and Choice TV Actor: Action for "Human Target" in 2010. In 2014, the "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2" cast received a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short.