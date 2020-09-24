Mark Grossman net worth: Mark Grossman is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for starring as Adam Newman on the soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Mark Grossman was born in Columbia, Maryland in February 1987. He made his debut in the shorts Choices Made and The Snow Globe in 2012. Grossman had a recurring role as Dan on the television series Hustle in 2014. In 2018 he had a recurring role as Shane on the TV series Famous in Love. In 2019 he began starring as Adam Newman on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Mark Grossman has appeared in several films including Cowboy Zombies, ABCs of Death 2, Silent Hill Internal Prison, Seven Hours in Heaven, Entourage, Durant's Never Closes, Break-Up Nightmare, South32, Stasis, Get Big, Nightmare Cinema, and more. In 2020 he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for The Young and the Restless.