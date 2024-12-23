What is Mark Addy's Net Worth?

Mark Addy is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Mark Addy is best known for playing amateur stripper David Horsfall in the 1997 British comedy film "The Full Monty," about six unemployed men who decide to put together their own striptease act in order to earn some cash. The film was the second highest-grossing film in the United Kingdom – outranked only by the blockbuster film "Titanic" – and was ranked by the British Film Institute as the 25th Best British Film of the 20th Century.

Early Years

Mark Ian Addy was born on January 14, 1964, in York, England, where he attended the Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick, York. After graduation he became employed as a stage hand at the York Theatre Royal, in operation since 1744. Addy then went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, from which he graduated with an Acting Diploma in 1984.

Television

Mark Addy made his first television appearance in 1987 in an episode of "The Ritz," a six-part British Broadcasting Corporation comedic drama. He went on to appear in over three dozen British and American television shows, such as the American sitcom "Married…with Children" in 1992, seven episodes of the British sitcom "The Thin Blue Line" in 1996, and as the character Ken Sunnyside in the 1997 BBC comedy series "Sunnyside Farm." Addy also played the character of Robert Baratheon in the 2011 American fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones," which was nominated for a Scream Award for Best Ensemble and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

From 2013 to 2015, Addy portrayed Hercules in 25 episodes of the British fantasy-adventure series "Atlantis." An appearance on the British science fiction show "Doctor Who" followed in 2018 and on the British anthology series "Moving On" in 2020. In 2023, he portrayed the character of Coake on the British supernatural series "The Rig," created for Amazon Prime Video.

Film

Mark Addy's film debut was in "Dark Romances Vol. 2" in 1990. By 1997, he was starring as David Horsfall in the British comedy film "The Full Monty." The film follows the lives of six unemployed men who decide to form a male striptease act in order to earn some money. Although a comedy, the film addressed serious issues such as unemployment, depression, impotence, suicide, and body image. It won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. For his role in the film, Addy was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, a Chlotrudis Award for Best Supporting Actor and an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Breakthrough Performance – Male.

Addy played the role of Fred Flintstone in the 2000 romantic comedy "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" and the role of Roland in the 2001 American medieval action comedy "A Knight's Tale," starring Heath Ledger. In 2010, Addy appeared as Friar Tuck in the Russell Crowe historical action-adventure "Robin Hood" and voiced the character of Clyde, the Horse, in the 2018 American musical comedy "Mary Poppins Returns."

In "Downton Abbey: The Movie," which was released in 2019, Addy played the grocer Mr. Bakewell. In 2022, he starred as Richard Buckley in the British biographical film "The Lost King," based on the 2013 book "The King's Grave: The Search for Richard III" by Michael Jones and Philippa Langley.

Theatre

In 2011, Mark Addy portrayed Valdimir in a production of "Collaborators" by dramatist John Hodge at the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain. In 2019 and 2020, he played the character of Harry Wade in the play "Hangmen" by playwright Martin McDonagh at the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York Joseph Rowntree School and Broadway's Golden Theatre.

Video Games

Mark Addy voiced the role of Daelin Proudmore in the 2018 video game "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth." In 2020, he narrated the video game "Chivalry 2."

Personal Life

Mark Addy married Kelly Biggs in 1996. The couple has three children, Ruby, Charlie, and Oscar, and reside in East Yorkshire.