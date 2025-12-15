Marissa Ribisi Net Worth

What is Marissa Ribisi's net worth?

Marissa Ribisi is an American actress and screenwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Marissa Ribisi is perhaps best known for appearing in movies like "Dazed and Confused" (1993) and "Pleasantville" (1998), and she played Shari Hammel on the UPN series "Grown Ups" from 1999 to 2000. Her twin brother is actor Giovanni Ribisi. Marissa has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Brady Bunch Movie" (1995), "Kicking and Screaming" (1995), "Looking for Lola" (1997), and "100 Girls" (2000) and the television series "Felicity" (1998), "Tracey Takes On…" (1998–1999), and "On the Verge" (2021). She also co-wrote and starred in the films "Some Girl" (1998) and "According to Spencer" (2001). In 2007, Ribisi launched the Whitley Kros fashion line with Sophia Banks.

Marissa is also notable for being married to musician Beck from 2003 to 2019.

Early Life

Marissa Ribisi was born Santina Marissa Ribisi on December 17, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Al and Gay Ribisi. Marissa's twin brother is actor Giovanni Ribisi, and her sister, Gina, has worked as a make-up artist on several films, TV shows, and music videos. Marissa and her siblings were raised in the Church of Scientology.

Career

Ribisi made her TV debut in a 1988 episode of "My Two Dads," then she guest-starred on "Baywatch" (1990), "DEA" (1991), "Tales of the City" (1993), and "Grace Under Fire" (1994) and appeared in the 1994 TV movie "Reform School Girl." Her first film was 1993's "Dazed and Confused," which was directed by Richard Linklater and starred Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, Parker Posey, Matthew McConaughey, and Renée Zellweger. In 2013, "Dazed and Confused" won a Star of Texas Award from the Texas Film Hall of Fame in honor of the film's twentieth anniversary. Marissa followed her film debut with 1995's "The Brady Bunch Movie" and "Kicking and Screaming," 1996's "The Size of Watermelons" and "Not Again!," 1997's "Changing Habits," "Looking for Lola," and "Dinner and Driving," 1998's "Some Girl" and "Wild Horses," and 1999's "True Crime." She also appeared in 1998's "Pleasantville" alongside Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, and William H. Macy.

Ribisi guest-starred on "Cybill" (1995), "Friends" (1996), "Union Square" (1997), "Felicity" (1998), and "Tracey Takes On…" (1998–1999), and she appeared in the TV movies "Encino Woman" (1996), "Hollywood Confidential" (1997), and "The Patron Saint of Liars" (1998). From 1999 to 2000, she played Shari Hammel on the UPN sitcom "Grown Ups." Next, Marissa appeared in the films "100 Girls" (2000), "Don's Plum" (2001), and "According to Spencer" (2001) and guest-starred on the NBC sitcom "Watching Ellie" (2003). She was featured in the documentaries "Making Dazed" (2005) and "21 Years: Richard Linklater" (2015), and in 2021, she guest-starred in two episodes of the Netflix / OCS series "On the Verge."

Personal Life

Marissa married Grammy-winning musician Beck Hansen on April 3, 2004, and the couple welcomed son Cosimo in August 2004 and daughter Tuesday in May 2007. Beck filed for divorce in 2019. Beck and Marissa's divorce settlement wasn't settled until September 2021. According to the final settlement, Beck got four of the couple's Banksy art pieces, and Marissa got five. Beck paid Marissa a one-time $500,000 settlement. Beck got to keep a total of 10 properties in locations including Malibu, Los Angeles, Memphis, and Arkansas. Beck also agreed to support Marissa with $18,000 per month in spousal support and $14,500 in child support. Both support payment amounts go up if Beck earns more than $1.7 million in a year.

Real Estate

The home Marissa kept after her divorce was purchased by the couple in 2018 for $3.1 million. The home is located in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood, and Ribisi sold it in mid-2022 for $5.3 million.