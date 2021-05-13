Marisol Nichols Net Worth and Salary: Marisol Nichols is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for playing Special Agent Nadia Yassir on the Fox series "24" (2007) and Hermione Lodge on The CW's "Riverdale" (2017–present).

Nichols made her big screen debut in 1997's "Vegas Vacation," and she has gone on to appear in more than 50 film and television projects, including "Scream 2" (1997), "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" (2021), "Resurrection Blvd." (2000–2002), "Blind Justice" (2005), and "GCB" (2012). Marisol served as an associate producer on the 2013 short film "The Program (SSR-7)," which she also starred in, and when she isn't busy acting, she devotes her time to the fight against human trafficking.

Early Life: Marisol Nichols was born on November 2, 1973, in the Rogers Park area of Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Naperville with mother Maria, stepfather Randy, and two younger brothers. Marisol attended Naperville North High School and College of DuPage, where she landed a role in the first play she had ever auditioned for, "A View From the Bridge." As a college student, she won the National Speech and Theater Championship Award twice and was a member of the Forensics Team.

Career: In 1996, Nichols guest-starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Due South" and appeared in the "My Guys" pilot, and the following year, she starred as Audrey Griswold in her first film, "Vegas Vacation." That year she also appeared in the films "Scream 2" and "Friends 'Til the End" and guest-starred on "ER" and "Diagnosis: Murder." Marisol then appeared in "Can't Hardly Wait" (1998), "Jane Austen's Mafia" (1998), "The Sex Monster" (1999), and "Bowfinger (1999) and guest-starred on "Cybill" (1998), "Odd Man Out" (1999), and "Boy Meets World" (1999). From 2000 to 2002, she played Victoria Santiago on Showtime's "Resurrection Blvd.," and while she was starring on the show, she also appeared in the films "The Princess and the Marine" (2001) and "Laud Weiner" (2001). After the series ended, Nichols guest-starred on "Alias" (2002), "The Twilight Zone" (2002), "Friends" (2003), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2003), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2003), and "Charmed" (2003) as well as six episodes of "Cold Case" (2004).

In 2005, Marisol played Detective Karen Bettancourt on all 13 episodes of the ABC crime drama "Blind Justice," and in 2006, she co-starred with Martin Lawrence in "Big Momma's House 2" and appeared in 12 episodes of ABC's "In Justice." In 2007, she was cast as Nadia Yassir on "24," appearing in 24 episodes during the show's sixth season. Nichols appeared in the feature films "Delta Farce" (2007) and "Felon" (2008) and the short film "Struck (2008)," and she played Sarah Monohan on the supernatural crime drama "The Gates" in 2010. She appeared in Kristin Chenoweth's 2011 music video "I Want Somebody (Bitch About)," and in 2012, she co-starred with Chenoweth, Leslie Bibb, and Annie Potts on "GCB." From 2014 to 2015, Marisol played ATF Special Agent Zoe Keates on three episodes of "NCIS," and she had a recurring role as The Desert Wolf on "Teen Wolf" from 2015 to 2016.

In 2017, Nichols began starring as Hermione Lodge, the mother of Veronica Lodge, on "Riverdale," which features the characters of Archie Comics. Hermione served as the mayor of Riverdale until she was arrested for the attempted murder of her nefarious husband, Hiram, and she later left town to join the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York." In February 2020, Marisol announced that she was leaving "Riverdale" after season four, but after having a talk with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, she revealed that Hermione Lodge "will not only be back for season five, but she will be back stronger and better than ever." In 2018, Nichols appeared in the film "Cucuy: The Boogeyman," and in 2020, she lent her voice to two episodes of the animated series "The Loud House" and starred in the television film "Holly & Ivy." In 2021, she played Capt. Angie Garza in the horror film "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Personal Life: Marisol was married to Andrea Sorrentino from 1995 to 1998, then she wed director Taron Lexton on April 13, 2008. The couple welcomed daughter Rain India on September 30, 2008, and Nichols filed for divorce in November 2018; the divorce was finalized in 2020. Marisol became a Scientologist in the late 1990s, and her wedding to Taron took place at the Church of Scientology's Celebrity Centre.

When Nichols was 11 years old, she went to a party with a few older boys, and it "ended up being [her] worst nightmare." The boys raped Marisol, and she remembers "waking up on a bed with no underwear on and everyone laughing." She added, "It changed the entire trajectory of my life in a day." Nichols launched the nonprofit organization Foundation for a Slavery Free World in 2014 after she began helping law enforcement agencies catch human traffickers and pedophiles. Her traumatic childhood experience inspired her to get involved, and she stated, "If good people don't know about it, it will keep happening, because good people are the only ones who will do anything about it. They're the ones who, when faced with inhumanity, will try to stop it. Because you have to try, right? Even if it doesn't work." In 2020, Marisol signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television to executive produce a TV series about her work as an undercover sex trafficking agent.

Awards and Nominations: Nichols was honored with the New Establishment Award at the 2006 LA Femme International Film Festival, and she won a Golden Eagle Award for Most Promising Actress for "Resurrection Blvd" in 2001. She has also earned three ALMA Award nominations: Outstanding Actor/Actress in a Made for Television Movie or Miniseries for "The Princess & the Marine" in 2002, Outstanding Supporting Actress – Television Series, Mini-Series or Television Movie for "24" in 2007, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Television Series for "24" in 2008.

Real Estate: In April 2019, Nichols paid $1.75 million for a 2,721 square foot home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles. After making improvements to the home, she put the .25-acre property on the market for $1.899 million in July 2020, and it sold for $1.8 million the following month. Marisol previously owned a Toluca Lake cottage that she purchased for $1.1 million in 2008 and sold for $1.76 million in 2019.